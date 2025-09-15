The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Phytoestrogen Supplements Market to Reach USD $5.98 Billion by 2029 at 8.4% CAGR

It will grow to $5.98 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Phytoestrogen Supplements Market In 2025?

The market for phytoestrogen supplements has been experiencing significant growth over the past few years. The market value is projected to escalate from $3.98 billion in 2024 to $4.33 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The remarkable growth in the past years is credited to factors such as heightened awareness about menopause, an increasing demand for natural hormone therapy, expansion in the women's health supplement sector, an upsurge in the incidence of osteoporosis and cardiovascular issues, coupled with the adoption of plant-based diets.

The size of the phytoestrogen supplements market is anticipated to experience a robust increase in the coming years, rising to $5.98 billion in 2029 with an 8.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The surge during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as the growing population of aging women, expansion of e-commerce distribution platforms, governmental backing of botanical supplements, and an increasing number of hormone imbalance disorders. Key trends likely to shape the forecast period encompass advancements in research and development, creation of multi-purpose formulas, the use of AI for personalized supplement advice, and the introduction of innovative therapeutic supplements.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Phytoestrogen Supplements Market?

The escalating emphasis on health and wellness is anticipated to drive the expansion of the phytoestrogen supplements market in the future. Health and wellness encompass maintaining optimal physical and mental health through regular exercise, adequate nutrition, and healthy lifestyle selections. The importance placed on health and wellness is growing as more individuals become aware of the dangers initiated by lifestyle-related ailments such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders. Phytoestrogen supplements aid in health and wellness by facilitating hormonal balance, boosting bone health, and amplifying overall vitality, predominantly in women. For instance, in December 2023, the Health & Fitness Association, a non-profit trade association based in the US, reported that the count of Americans aged six and older with fitness facility memberships surged by 3.7% to a record 68.9 million in 2022, while the total number of facility users grew by 8.1%, reaching 82.7 million individuals. Consequently, the heightened emphasis on health and wellness is fueling the growth of the phytoestrogen supplements market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Phytoestrogen Supplements Industry?

Major players in the Phytoestrogen Supplements Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Herbalife Ltd.

• doTERRA Holdings LLC

• GNC Holdings Inc.

• Helios Lifestyle Private Limited

• NOW Health Group Inc.

• Blackmores Limited

• Vitacost.com Inc.

• Nature's Way

• Swanson Health Products

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Phytoestrogen Supplements Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the phytoestrogen supplements market are concentrating on launching innovative features like phytoestrogen blends for improving the performance and absorption of their merchandise. Phytoestrogen blends are supplements integrating several plant-derived estrogenic elements to augment hormone reinforcement and holistic health benefits. For instance, Designs for Health, a leading nutritional supplement company based in the US, in August 2023, unveiled a phytoestrogen blend under its new women's health supplement line to render natural assistance for hormonal balance and relief from menopause symptoms. Utilizing plant-originated compounds, known as phytoestrogens, this blend simulates or adjusts the estrogen activity in the body, addressing issues like menopausal symptoms, bone health, and general well-being of women. The launch of this product elucidates the rising demand for natural substitutes to conventional hormone therapies and underlines Design for Health's commitment to providing solutions backed by research and recommended by practitioners for women in every stage of life.

What Segments Are Covered In The Phytoestrogen Supplements Market Report?

The phytoestrogen supplements market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Flavonoids, Daidzen, Denistein, Glycitein, Biochanin A, Coumestans, Prenyl Flavonoids, Lignans, Stilbenes, Other Types

2) By Source: Nuts And Oilseeds, Soy Products, Cereal And Bread, Legumes, Meat Products, Other Sources

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Pharmacies, Health Stores, Other Distribution Channel

4) By Application: Food And Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospital And Clinics, Wellness Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Flavonoids: Isoflavones, Flavonols, Flavanones

2) By Daidzen: Natural Daidzein Extracts, Synthetic Daidzein Compounds

3) By Denistein: Fermented Soy-Derived Genistein, Non-Fermented Soy Genistein

4) By Glycitein: Soy-Based Glycitein, Red Clover-Based Glycitein

5) By Biochanin A: Red Clover Extracts, Chickpea-Derived Biochanin A

6) By Coumestans: Coumestrol, Coumestan-Rich Legume Extracts

7) By Prenyl Flavonoids: 8-Prenylnaringenin, Xanthohumol

8) By Lignans: Flaxseed-Derived Lignans, Sesame Seed-Derived Lignans

9) By Stilbenes: Resveratrol, Pterostilbene

10) By Other Types: Mycoestrogens, Enterolignans, Phlorotannins

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Phytoestrogen Supplements Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the global market for phytoestrogen supplements. The rapid growth is predicted to be seen in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report encompassed several regions globally such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

