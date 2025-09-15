Temporary Mechanical Circulatory Support Device Market to Reach USD $3.76 Billion by 2029 at 9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Temporary Mechanical Circulatory Support Device Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Temporary Mechanical Circulatory Support Device Market In 2025?

The temporary mechanical circulatory support devices market size has seen considerable growth lately. It's projected to increase from $2.43 billion in 2024 to $2.66 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This growth in the historical period is attributable to factors such as increased episodes of acute myocardial infarction, the escalating frequency of heart failure, rising utilization of intra-aortic balloon pumps, an aging population surge, and heightened awareness of temporary support alternatives.

Anticipated to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years, the market size for temporary mechanical circulatory support devices is projected to reach $3.76 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This predicted growth during the forecast period is fueled by an escalating demand for minimally invasive cardiac support, an expanding heart transplant waiting list, an increased prevalence of high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures, wider application in pediatric cardiac care, and enhanced healthcare expenditure. Trending patterns in the forecast period comprise the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) in patient surveillance, the evolution of magnetically levitated pumps, advancements in biocompatible and anti-thrombotic materials, the application of 3D-printed components for customization, along with groundbreaking developments in cloud-associated hemodynamic analytics.

Download a free sample of the temporary mechanical circulatory support device market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27434&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Temporary Mechanical Circulatory Support Device Market?

The escalation in cardiovascular disease rates is anticipated to drive the expansion of the temporary mechanical circulatory support device market. Cardiovascular diseases are a series of disorders that impact the heart and blood vessels, culminating in heart attacks, strokes, and hypertension. The increasing prevalence of these diseases can be attributed to aging populations, as the risk of heart and blood vessel disorders tends to rise with age. Temporary mechanical circulatory support devices are instrumental in assisting patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders by providing temporary aid to heart function and enhancing blood circulation during crucial situations such as cardiogenic shock or heart failure. For instance, as per data from the American Heart Association in January 2025, approximately 942,000 individuals passed away due to cardiovascular disease in the United States in 2022, a spike from 19.41 million deaths internationally in 2021. Therefore, the surging prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is fuelling the rise of the temporary mechanical circulatory support device market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Temporary Mechanical Circulatory Support Device Industry?

Major players in the Temporary Mechanical Circulatory Support Device Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medtronic Plc

• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Terumo Corporation

• Getinge AB

• Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

• Teleflex Incorporated

• LivaNova PLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Temporary Mechanical Circulatory Support Device Industry?

Leading organizations in the temporary mechanical circulatory support device market are concentrating on devising cutting-edge solutions, such as sensor-assisted microaxial blood pumps, to deliver sophisticated cardiac support offerings that promote better patient results and afford more exact cardiac condition management during severe care. Sensor-assisted microaxial blood pumps are compact implantable devices that utilize integrated sensors to supervise and regulate blood circulation in real-time, furnishing accurate mechanical backing to the heart. For example, in October 2022, Abiomed Inc., an American medical appliance company, introduced Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist, a temporary right ventricle support pump that incorporates internal jugular venous access, dual sensor technology for real-time hemodynamic monitoring, and an anticoagulant-free purge system. These advancements boost patient flexibility, streamline pump supervision, and diminish bleeding hazards. The technology fosters early detection and modification of pump functionality, assisting in precise patient care.

What Segments Are Covered In The Temporary Mechanical Circulatory Support Device Market Report?

The temporary mechanical circulatory support device market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Left Ventricular Support Devices, Right Support Devices, Biventricular Support Devices

2) By Technology: Pneumatic Devices, Mechanical Pumps, Biomimetic Devices, Hybrid Systems, Novel Wearable Devices

3) By Application: Cardiogenic Shock, Bridge To Transplantation, Bridge To Recovery, High-Risk Cardiac Procedures, Other Medical Conditions

4) By End User: Hospitals, Cardiac Surgery Centers, Outpatient Surgical Facilities, Research And Academic Institutions, Other Healthcare Institutions

Subsegment:

1) By Left Ventricular Support Devices: Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump, Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Device, Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

2) By Right Support Devices: Right Ventricular Assist Device, Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, Percutaneous Right Ventricular Assist Device

3) By Biventricular Support Devices: Biventricular Assist Device, Temporary Total Artificial Heart, Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

View the full temporary mechanical circulatory support device market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/temporary-mechanical-circulatory-support-device-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Temporary Mechanical Circulatory Support Device Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for temporary mechanical circulatory support devices. The highest projected growth rate for the forecast period, however, is anticipated to be in the Asia-Pacific region. The global market report for these devices includes all these regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Temporary Mechanical Circulatory Support Device Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Roof Insulation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/roof-insulation-global-market-report

Automotive Roof System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-roof-system-global-market-report

Steel Roofing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/steel-roofing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.