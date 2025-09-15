Plasmid Purification Market CAGR to be at 14.5% from 2025 to 2029 | $3.88 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

Plasmid Purification Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Plasmid Purification Market?

The size of the plasmid purification market has expanded significantly in recent years. The market is projected to shift from a worth of $1.97 billion in 2024 to an estimated $2.26 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. Factors driving the historical growth include an increased consumer demand for recombinant proteins, a surge in gene therapy research, a boom in vaccine development, the growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, and a heightened focus on personalized medicine initiatives.

The market for plasmid purification is projected to experience significant growth in the imminent years, anticipated to reach $3.88 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. This projected growth within the forecast period can be ascribed to the rise in gene and cell therapy applications, increasing necessity for high-purity plasmid DNA for diagnostic purposes, advancement in synthetic biology research, escalated usage of automated plasmid purification systems, and an amplified interest on the development of next-generation therapeutics. Key trends throughout the forecast period involve automation in the plasmid purification procedures, integration of microfluidics for plasmid isolation, improvements in endotoxin-free purification techniques, utilization of artificial intelligence for optimizing processes, and miniaturization of plasmid purification apparatus.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Plasmid Purification Market?

The growth of the plasmid purification market is anticipated to be driven by the burgeoning demand for gene therapies. Gene therapy embodies a medical procedure that modifies or replaces defective genes to prevent or treat diseases. The escalating demand for this kind of therapy comes from advancements in genetic sequencing and diagnostics, allowing for detailed identification of genes causing diseases for targeted treatments. Plasmid purification plays a crucial role in enabling gene therapy development by offering high-quality and pure plasmid DNA, crucial for efficient and secure therapeutic applications. It alleviates production hurdles by facilitating scalable and replicable plasmid isolation, thus enhancing research and biomanufacturing results. For example, the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) reported in December 2024 that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had given approval to six gene therapy products in 2023, one more than in 2022. Hence, the growing demand for gene therapies is fuelling the expansion of the plasmid purification market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Plasmid Purification Market?

Major players in the Plasmid Purification Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• GenScript Biotech Corporation

• Takara Bio Inc.

• Promega Corporation

• Aldevron LLC

What Are The Top Trends In The Plasmid Purification Industry?

Leading businesses in the plasmid purification market are concentrating their efforts on the creation of innovative, technologically sophisticated products, like the automated plasmid maxi-prep purification system, to increase productivity, elevate yield, and guarantee superior plasmid DNA purity. The automated plasmid maxi-prep purification system is a technological solution designed to extract high-quality plasmid DNA in large volumes from bacterial cultures, improving the course of purification and ensuring precision and dependability. For example, in June 2023, the American biotechnology corporation, GenScript Biotech, unveiled the AmMag Quatro, an advanced, fully automated high-volume plasmid maxi-prep purification system. This adaptive and segmented platform can operate up to four individual purification modules concurrently, managing a total of 24 samples within an approximate two-hour period. The AmMag Quatro utilizes magnetic silica bead technology to yield top-tier, transfection-grade plasmid DNA with minimal endotoxin levels and a high supercoiled DNA ratio, making the plasmids immediately available for subsequent processes. Its groundbreaking design ensures good reproducibility, mitigates the risk of contamination, and substantially bolsters its processing capacity, rendering it the perfect fit for large-scale research and bioproduction purposes.

What Segments Are Covered In The Plasmid Purification Market Report?

The plasmid purification market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Mini Plasmid Purification Kits, Midi Plasmid Purification Kits, Maxi Plasmid Purification Kits, Reagents And Consumables, Instruments And Systems, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Alkaline Lysis Method, Spin Column Method, Magnetic Bead-Based Method, Filter-Based Method

3) By Application: Genetic Engineering, Cloning, Transfection, Vaccines Development

4) By End-User: Academic Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Firms, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Subsegments:

1) By Mini Plasmid Purification Kits: Spin Column Kits, Magnetic Bead Kits, Filter Plate Kits, Manual Kit Systems

2) By Midi Plasmid Purification Kits: Spin Column Kits, Gravity Flow Kits, Vacuum Filtration Kits, Automated Midi Kits

3) By Maxi Plasmid Purification Kits: Gravity Flow Kits, Vacuum Filtration Kits, Large-Scale Automated Kits, Membrane Adsorption Kits

4) By Reagents And Consumables: Buffers, Enzymes, Solutions, Columns, Membranes

5) By Instruments And Systems: Automated Purification Systems, Centrifuges, Magnetic Separators, Filtration Devices

6) By Other Product Types: Kits For Endotoxin Removal, Kits For Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Removal, Kits For Genomic Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Removal, Accessories And Others

View the full plasmid purification market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plasmid-purification-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Plasmid Purification Market?

In the Plasmid Purification Global Market Report 2025, North America led the market in 2024 and Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the most rapid growth over the forecast period. The report comprehensively covers various regions – Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

