Temporary Healthcare Staffing Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Current and Future Trends till 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Temporary Healthcare Staffing Market Worth?

The size of the temporary healthcare staffing market has seen considerable growth in the past few years. The projections indicate an increase from $45.75 billion in 2024 to $48.83 billion in 2025, with a 6.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The previous growth can be traced back to factors such as the escalating deficit of healthcare professionals, the growing need for adaptable workforces in healthcare facilities, increased burnout and resignation rates among permanent medical staff, expanding healthcare use due to wider insurance coverage, and the rising trend of gig and travel nursing models.

The temporary healthcare staffing market size is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, with an expected value of $62.59 billion in 2029, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as the increasing occurrence of public health crises and pandemics, the escalating costs of full-time employment, the expansion of home care services and ambulatory, the growing need for coverage in rural and underprivileged areas, and increased accreditation and compliance demands. Key trends during the forecast period will include enhancements in digital staffing platforms, incorporation of workforce management systems, technology-enabled background checks and credentialing, improvements in predictive analytics for staffing requirements, and advancements in cloud-based scheduling tools.

What Are The Factors Driving The Temporary Healthcare Staffing Market?

The expansion of medical tourism is predicted to drive the temporary healthcare staffing market's growth. Medical tourism encompasses traveling to another country to seek medical treatment, often due to its affordability and top-tier specialized care. The escalation of this sector is a result of the increasing healthcare costs in developed countries, causing patients to look for high-quality yet cost-effective medical care overseas. Temporary healthcare staffing plays a crucial role in medical tourism by guaranteeing the availability of competent experts to handle a sudden surge in patient numbers, hence ensuring prompt and quality healthcare. For example, in February 2025, the US-ASEAN Business Council, a non-profit organization based in the USA, reported that Thailand acquired 2.86 million medical tourists in 2023, generating $850. Moreover, this figure is anticipated to grow by 7.3%, equating to around 3.07 million visitors in 2024. Consequently, the development of medical tourism is fueling the growth of the temporary healthcare staffing market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Temporary Healthcare Staffing Market?

Major players in the Temporary Healthcare Staffing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Adecco Group AG

• Amergies LLC

• AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

• Jackson Healthcare Co.

• Aya Healthcare Inc.

• Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.

• ProLink Services LLC

• FlexCare LLC

• A-Line Staffing Solutions LLC

• Atlas MedStaff LLC

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Temporary Healthcare Staffing Market In The Future?

Significant enterprises in the temporary healthcare staffing marketplace are concentrating on innovating superior solutions like biometric-facilitated locum tenens management. This is to augment competencies and lessen administrative strain for healthcare specialists on momentary assignments. The biometric-activated locum tenens management is a dependable, mobile-oriented platform that simplifies administrative tasks using biometric validation, while optimising the supervision of temporary healthcare workers on locum tenens assignments. An example is the launch of MyCompHealth and MyWeatherby in April 2024 by CHG Healthcare Services Inc., a healthcare services firm headquartered in the US. These are two mobile-centric, biometric-empowered applications intended to simplify administrative chores for locum tenens providers, including duties like shift planning, journey management, time input, and support accessibility. This introduction denotes a significant progression in temporary healthcare staffing with the aid of biometric-activated locum tenens management. The aim is to curtail administrative load and develop the clinician experience.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Temporary Healthcare Staffing Market Share?

The temporary healthcare staffing market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service Type: Nursing, Allied Health, Physicians, Administrative, Other Service Types

2) By Duration Of Staffing Needs: Short-Term Assignments, Long-Term Assignments, Per Diem Staffing, Seasonal Staffing

3) By Skill Level Of Healthcare Professionals: Entry-Level Professionals, Mid-Level Professionals, Highly Experienced Professionals, Specialized Medical Practitioners

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes, Home Care, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Nursing: Registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse, Certified Nursing Assistant, Travel Nurse, Clinical Nurse Specialist

2) By Allied Health: Physical Therapist, Occupational Therapist, Respiratory Therapist, Radiologic Technologist, Medical Laboratory Technician

3) By Physicians: General Practitioner, Surgeon, Anesthesiologist, Psychiatrist, Emergency Medicine Physician

4) By Administrative: Medical Receptionist, Medical Billing Specialist, Health Information Technician, Scheduler, Medical Office Assistant

5) By Other Service Types: Pharmacist, Dietitian, Social Worker, Case Manager, Medical Interpreter

What Are The Regional Trends In The Temporary Healthcare Staffing Market?

The Temporary Healthcare Staffing Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the dominant region for the specified year, while the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show the most rapid growth in the coming years. Regions included in the study encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

