Precision Medicine Software Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Precision Medicine Software Market?

The market size for precision medicine software has seen significant expansion in the past few years. Its growth is forecasted to escalate from $2.12 billion in 2024 to $2.45 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The surge during the historic period is credited to the uptick in the use of electronic health records (EHRs), an upswing in genomic sequencing initiatives, amplified investments in biotechnology and personalized medicine, progress in cancer genomics and targeted therapy research, and heightened collaboration between the healthcare and tech spheres.

Over the coming years, the precision medicine software market is poised for rapid expansion. It's predicted to scale up to a valuation of $4.29 billion by 2029, featuring a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The predicted growth during this forecast period can be credited to the escalating demand for tailored treatment methods, an amplified focus on rare diseases and the development of orphan drugs, an upsurge in direct-to-consumer genetic testing, and an elevation in regulatory backing and standardization of data. Foreseen trends during the forecast period comprise the enlargement of multi-omics data incorporation, pivoting towards cloud-native platforms, stress on instantaneous clinical decision support, progression in distributed and privacy-preserving data models, and the uptake of digital twins in individualized treatment planning.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Precision Medicine Software Global Market Growth?

The surge in personalized treatment needs is anticipated to boost the expansion of the precision medicine software market. Personalized treatment involves adapting medical care to an individual's distinct genetic makeup, lifestyle, and health history for more effective outcomes. The growth in personalized treatment demand stems from enhancements in genomic technologies, capable of accurately identifying genetic variations and designing individualized treatments. The precision medicine software is instrumental in personalized treatment, analyzing genetic, clinical, and lifestyle information to customize healthcare decisions. It boosts the accuracy of diagnosis and the effectiveness of treatment, facilitating more specific and efficient patient care. For example, in February 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sanctioned 26 new personalized medicines, according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a US-based nonprofit organization. This was a considerable rise from the 12 approved in 2022. Consequently, the rising demand for personalized treatment is fueling the precision medicine software market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Precision Medicine Software Market?

Major players in the Precision Medicine Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Palantir Technologies Inc.

• Tempus Labs Inc.

• Myriad Genetics Inc.

• Foundation Medicine Inc.

• Guardant Health Inc.

• Color Genomics Inc.

• NantHealth Inc.

• SOPHiA GENETICS SA

• Aignostics GmbH

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Precision Medicine Software Industry?

Leading firms within the precision medicine software industry are prioritizing the development of cutting-edge solutions like digital healthcare, in order to expedite the creation of digital health products and mitigate associated costs. Digital healthcare is the application of digital tools and technology to enhance, manage, and advance health services and outcomes. For instance, in July 2024, Huma Therapeutics Ltd, a digital health company from the UK, introduced a Cloud Platform. This platform was engineered to make digital-first healthcare more accessible by enabling swift, code-free design and deployment of regulated health applications, augmented by artificial intelligence. The platform comes with pre-built components, is compatible with a range of devices, and aligns with key regulatory standards like FDA Class II, EU MDR IIb, and Saudi FDA C. This allows organizations, regardless of their size, to offer effective and pocket-friendly digital health solutions. This cloud platform by Huma drives innovation in digital health, widens accessibility, and fosters proactive, AI-powered care and research.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Precision Medicine Software Market Report?

The precision medicine software market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Software Type: Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS), Genomic Data Analysis Tools, Data Integration And Management Software, Patient Management Software, Bioinformatics Tools

2) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain Technology, Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) And Gene Editing Tools

3) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

4) By Application: Oncology, Central Nervous System, Immunology, Cardiovascular, Other Applications

5) By End User: Healthcare Providers, Research Centers And Government Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS): Diagnostic Decision Support, Therapeutic Decision Support, Clinical Guidelines And Protocols, Drug-Drug Interaction Alerts, Risk Assessment Modules

2) By Genomic Data Analysis Tools: Variant Calling And Annotation Tools, Genome Alignment Software, Gene Expression Analysis, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis, Pathway Analysis Tools

3) By Data Integration And Management Software: Electronic Health Record (EHR) Integration, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Clinical Data Warehousing, Data Cleaning And Normalization, Metadata Management

4) By Patient Management Software: Appointment Scheduling, Patient Registry Software, Care Coordination Tools, Patient Engagement Platforms, Remote Monitoring Systems

5) By Bioinformatics Tools: Sequence Analysis Software, Structural Bioinformatics Tools, Functional Genomics Platforms, Molecular Modeling And Simulation, Proteomics And Metabolomics Tools

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Precision Medicine Software Industry?

In the Precision Medicine Software Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region for the year 2024. The regions that the report encompasses include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America. The forecasted growth status of these regions was also discussed in the report.

