Technology Spending On Core Administration In Healthcare Market to Reach $60.13 Billion by 2029 with 8% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Technology Spending On Core Administration In Healthcare Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Technology Spending On Core Administration In Healthcare Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the scale of technology spending on core administration in the healthcare market has seen tremendous growth. A rise from $40.85 billion in 2024 to $44.26 billion in 2025 is anticipated, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The past growth can be credited to the escalating demand for automated billing and claims processing, a surge in healthcare data volume which calls for effective records management systems, increased regulatory intricacies necessitating tech investments related to compliance, an amplified focus on platforms facilitating patient experience and engagement, and the upsurge in operational costs necessitating administrative optimization.

Expectations are high for the healthcare market's technology spending on core administration, with projected robust growth in the coming years. By 2029, the market size will have swelled to $60.13 billion, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This anticipated growth within the forecast period is linked to several factors including the increasing uptake of cloud-based administrative platforms, an emphasis on value-based care models, rising government incentives at both federal and state level for health information technology adoption, a heightened focus on cybersecurity and data protection within administrative systems, and the rising popularity of self-service portals for patients and healthcare staff. Looking ahead, key trends for the forecast period are expected to be technology updates that allow for real-time scheduling and appointment management, advancements in automated tools for processing claims and billing, enhancements in cloud-based infrastructure for scalable administrative operations, the integration of telehealth platforms with backend administrative processes, and progress in cybersecurity solutions for safeguarding administrative data.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Technology Spending On Core Administration In Healthcare Market?

The healthcare market is likely to experience increased technology expenditure on core administration, driven by the rising demand for telemedicine. Remote provision of healthcare services through digital platforms like video calls, messaging, or mobile applications defines telemedicine, which aids in diagnosis, treatment and patient monitoring. With telemedicine's growing use, patients are able to obtain healthcare in the comfort of their homes, thus eliminating unnecessary trips, specifically for those located in rural and under-serviced regions. Investments into core administrative technology within healthcare works enhance telemedicine functions through automation of tasks like patient registration, scheduling, billing, and processing of claims. This enhancement facilitates the improvement of efficiency by limiting delays and allowing healthcare providers to concentrate more on instant virtual care provision. As evidence, in April 2023, data from FAIR Health Inc., a not-for-profit organization based in the US, showed a National telehealth use surge of 7.3%, from 5.5% in December 2022 to 5.9% of medical claim lines in January 2023. Thus, this upwards trajectory in telemedicine demand is fuelling the expansion of technology expenditure on core administration within the healthcare sector.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Technology Spending On Core Administration In Healthcare Market?

Major players in the Technology Spending On Core Administration In Healthcare Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Siemens AG

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

• GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

• Infosys Limited

• Prime Healthcare Services Inc.

• Conduent Incorporated

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Technology Spending On Core Administration In Healthcare Market?

Key technology firms in the healthcare market are honing their focus on crafting robust solutions, such as predetermined artificial intelligence technologies, targeted at administration, with the aim of automating tasks and maximizing the precision of decision-making. Such ready-to-go AI solutions negate the need for prolonged custom development, expediting the implementation of advanced attributes like data analysis, automation, and forecasting for efficient workflow. For instance, Salesforce Inc., a cloud-based software corporation from the US, unveiled Agentforce for Health in February 2025. This suite of preconfigured AI tools intended to automate the administrative, clinical, and public health duties in healthcare, hosts features including patient appointment arrangement, cross-checking eligibility with insurance firms, and support for care coordination. It also aids in monitoring diseases and clinical trial matching by gathering data from diverse registries. The primary objective of this innovation is to alleviate administrative loads, mitigate staff burnout and escalate operational productivity for service providers and payers.

How Is The Technology Spending On Core Administration In Healthcare Market Segmented?

The technology spending on core administration in healthcare market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Technology: Electronic Health Records (EHRs), Patient Management Systems, Financial Management Systems, Supply Chain Management Systems, Revenue Cycle Management System

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

4) By Application: Patient Management, Staff Management, Inventory Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Providers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Electronic Health Record (EHR) Systems, Practice Management Software, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software, Patient Scheduling Software, Claims Management Software

2) By Hardware: Servers and Storage Devices, Workstations and Desktops, Networking Equipment, Scanners and Imaging Devices, Point-of-Care Devices

3) By Services: Information Technology Consulting and Support, System Integration Services, Managed Services, Training and Education Services, Maintenance and Upgrades

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Technology Spending On Core Administration In Healthcare Market?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the global market focused on technology spending on core administration in healthcare. The fastest growth is anticipated from the Asia-Pacific region within the forecasted timeframe. The report discusses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

