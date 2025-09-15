The Business Research Company

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Market Set to Reach \$11.47 Billion by 2029, Growing at 8.7% CAGR – TBRC

It will grow to $11.48 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the pharmaceutical analytical testing market has significantly expanded in the previous years. It is estimated that the market, which was valued at $7.52 billion in 2024, will reach $8.21 billion in 2025, generating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The historic expansion can be linked to the increased approval of generic drugs, heightened investments by pharmaceutical companies, the proliferation of biologics and biosimilars, the emergence of personalized medicine and the rising demand for sophisticated testing.

In the coming years, the pharmaceutical analytical testing market is projected to witness robust growth, escalating to $11.48 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This growth during the predicted period can be credited to factors such as the increasing demand for biologics and cell and gene therapies, the evolution of pharmaceutical manufacturing in emerging markets, the rising complexity of new drug molecules, increased outsourcing of analytical services to Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and the expanding pipeline of orphan and rare disease drugs. The period of forecast will also see various trends such as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in data analysis, real-time release testing (RTRT), the integration of automation and robotics in quality control laboratories, the implementation of cloud-based laboratory information management systems, the increased uptake of automation and digitization, and the use of real-time analytics.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Market?

An anticipated surge in pharmaceutical analytical testing market growth is potentially driven by accelerating trends of drug approvals and clinical trials. The latter essentially involves the rigorous and regulated testing of new medical drugs for effectiveness and safety through clinical trials, culminating in their public use sanctioning by health authorities. These augmenting patterns of drug approvals and trials can be attributed to precision medicine advancements which facilitate the creation of highly customized therapies based on personal genetic profiles, boosting the chances of efficiency and successful regulatory approval. The importance of pharmaceutical analytical testing lies in its pivotal role in facilitating drug approvals and clinical trials as it validates the safety, efficacy, and quality of the drugs by yielding reliable data on factors like stability, impurities, bioavailability, and pharmacokinetics, reinforcing regulatory compliance and evidence-based decision-making. To illustrate, according to a November 2023 report by the UK-based non-profit Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), there was a modest annual upswing of 4.3% in the total number of industrial clinical trials initiated in the UK, ascending from 394 trials in 2021 to 411 in 2022. Consequently, this upward trajectory in drug approvals and trials is propelling the growth of the pharmaceutical analytical testing market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Market?

Major players in the Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• IQVIA Holdings Inc.

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• ICON Public Limited Company

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

• WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

• Syneos Health Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Market In The Globe?

Top pharmaceutical analytical testing market players are concentrating their efforts on the development of cutting-edge solutions like digital reference materials platforms. Such platforms are designed to boost the precision, trackability, and efficacy of laboratory testing processes, thus fulfilling regulatory requirements and enhancing data integrity. A digital reference materials platform is essentially an online or software-based tool that offers verified, standard digital datasets or models for calibration, validation, and verification purposes in pharmaceutical labs. Take for example, Merck Group, a pharma firm based in Germany, that introduced ChemisTwin in November 2023. It is the industry's pioneering digital reference materials platform developed for analytical testing. The platform smoothly runs automated analysis of sample purity, compound identification, and degradation using digital references based on a calibrated algorithm. With over 1,500 reference materials' digital signatures, ChemisTwin expedites workflows in pharmaceutical R&D, quality control, and quality assurance by providing digitally traceable records tied to physical reference materials. It also minimizes manual operations like weighing and documentation, elevates sampling rates, and enables better detection of sample discrepancies, therefore guaranteeing safer and more dependable products.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Market Segments

The pharmaceutical analytical testing market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service Type: Bioanalytical Testing, Method Development And Validation, Stability Testing, Drug Substances Testing, Microbial Testing, Physical Characterization, Other Service Types

2) By Technique Used: Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Mass Spectrometry, Electrophoresis, Microscopy

3) By Application: Quality Control, Research And Development, Regulatory Compliance, Drug Approval And Registration, Post-Marketing Surveillance

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Academic Institutions, Regulatory Bodies, Testing Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Bioanalytical Testing: Pharmacokinetics Testing, Biomarker Testing, Immunogenicity Testing, Toxicokinetics Testing

2) By Method Development And Validation: Analytical Method Development, Analytical Method Validation, Method Transfer

3) By Stability Testing: Long-Term Stability Testing, Accelerated Stability Testing, Stress Stability Testing, Photostability Testing

4) By Drug Substances Testing: Raw Material Testing, Intermediate Testing, Final Drug Substance Testing

5) By Microbial Testing: Bioburden Testing, Sterility Testing, Endotoxin Testing, Microbial Limit Testing

6) By Physical Characterization: Particle Size Analysis, Polymorphism Analysis, Rheology Testing, Thermal Analysis

7) By Other Service Types: Impurity Testing, Elemental Impurity Testing, Extractables And Leachables Testing, Packaging Testing

Which Regions Are Dominating The Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Market Landscape?

In the Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Global Market Report 2025, North America stood as the leading region in 2024. It is anticipated that the fastest-growing region in the forecasted period will be Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses multiple regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

