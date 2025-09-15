Tardive Dyskinesia Treatment Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Tardive Dyskinesia Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Tardive Dyskinesia Treatment Market Worth?

There has been a significant expansion in the market size for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia recently. An increase from $2.40 billion in 2024 to $2.61 billion in 2025 is expected, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This upward surge during the historical period is due to heightened usage of antipsychotic medicines, heightened awareness of movement disorders caused by drugs, growing cases of schizophrenia and bipolar disorders, increased off-label usage of antipsychotic medications, and a rising elderly population consuming psychotropic drugs.

In the upcoming years, the tardive dyskinesia treatment market size is anticipated to experience substantial growth, reaching $3.61 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be credited to an increased demand for more reliable antipsychotic treatments, heightened awareness from advocacy and educational initiatives, an enhanced focus on individualized mental health care, increased healthcare expenditures on neurological and psychiatric conditions, and the increasing number of psychiatric patients undergoing long-term treatment. The forecast period also expects to see trends such as the development of neuroprotective strategies and dual-action therapies, the inclusion of real-world data in drug assessment, the integration of digital biomarkers, and advancements in non-dopaminergic treatments.

What Are The Factors Driving The Tardive Dyskinesia Treatment Market?

The rise in psychiatric disorders is projected to drive the expansion of the tardive dyskinesia treatment market. Psychiatric disorders encompass a broad spectrum of mental health problems that can impact an individual's mood, cognition, behaviour, and overall ability to function. These often require medical diagnosis and intervention. A surge in stress levels and lifestyle strains caused by strenuous workloads, social seclusion, and lack of personal care is escalating the incidence of psychiatric disorders. Treating tardive dyskinesia, a condition causing uncontrolled movements is crucial in managing symptoms and improving overall treatment results and living standards of patients with psychiatric disorders on long-term antipsychotic drugs. For example, the House of Commons Library, a UK research and information service, reported in March 2024 that the percentage of 17 to 19-year-olds likely suffering from a mental disorder grew from 17% in 2021 to 26% in 2022. Consequently, the growing rate of psychiatric disorders is fuelling the expansion of the tardive dyskinesia treatment market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Tardive Dyskinesia Treatment Market?

Major players in the Tardive Dyskinesia Treatment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• AbbVie Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

• Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd.

• H. Lundbeck A/S

• Zydus Lifesciences Limited

• Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

• Luye Pharma Group Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Tardive Dyskinesia Treatment Market?

Key players in the tardive dyskinesia treatment market are concentrating their efforts on the development of novel drugs, such as sprinkle capsule formulations. These are specially engineered to boost medication adherence in patients who have trouble swallowing. Sprinkle capsule formulations are essentially medications that can be opened up and scattered onto soft food, offering a feasible solution for patients suffering from dysphagia or who find it difficult to ingest whole capsules. For instance, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., an American biotechnology firm, introduced Ingrezza sprinkle (valbenazine) capsules in July 2024. This drug, a foremost prescribed vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, is used in the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia and Huntington's disease-related chorea. The VMAT2 inhibitory mechanism controls dopamine levels in the brain thereby managing involuntary movements. This medication, which is available as a once-daily oral capsule, includes a sprinkle variant that simplifies its usage for those finding it hard to swallow.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Tardive Dyskinesia Treatment Market Share?

The tardive dyskinesia treatment market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Treatment Type: Medications, Botulinum Toxin Injections, Deep Brain Stimulation, Other Treatment Types

2) By Drug: Valbenazine, Amantadine, Tetrabenazine, Clonazepam, Other Drugs

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral Administration, Injection, Transdermal Patches

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Medications: Antipsychotic Medications, Benzodiazepines, Dopamine-Depleting Agents, Anticholinergic Agents

2) By Botulinum Toxin Injections: Facial Muscle Injections, Neck Muscle Injections, Limb Muscle Injections, Customized Injection Protocols

3) By Deep Brain Stimulation: Subthalamic Nucleus Stimulation, Globus Pallidus Interna Stimulation, Thalamic Stimulation, Multi-Target Stimulation

4) By Other Treatment Types: Supportive Therapies, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Physical Rehabilitation, Emerging Experimental Treatments

What Are The Regional Trends In The Tardive Dyskinesia Treatment Market?

In the Tardive Dyskinesia Treatment Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated the market in 2024. However, the highest growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. The report considers various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

