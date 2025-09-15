The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Pharma 5.0 Market to Reach $98.68 Billion at a Steady 6% CAGR by 2029

It will grow to $98.68 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Pharma 5.0 Market Be By 2025?

The pharmaceutical 5.0 market has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $73.66 billion in 2024 to $78.31 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The substantial growth in the past can be associated with escalating investments in digital health technologies, the surging requirement for economical drug development, the rising focus on healthcare that is centered around the patient, the increased application of automation in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, and the heightened prevalence of chronic illnesses.

The market size of Pharma 5.0 is predicted to experience robust expansion in the forthcoming years. It is anticipated to escalate to $98.68 billion in 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This surge in the anticipated timeframe can be accredited to escalated investments in big data analytics and cloud computing, intensified focus on eco-friendly and cost-effective drug creation, burgeoning collaborations among pharmaceutical and technology sectors, increasing patient demands for individualized healthcare experiences, and a rise in demand for precision medicine and custom-fit therapies. Major progressions expected in this projected period encompass advancements in personalized medicine architectures, evolvement of AI-regulated drug exploration and production, advancements in digital therapeutics and diagnostics, progression of IoT-enabled smart manufacturing, and the growth of connected health ecosystems and real time monitoring.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Pharma 5.0 Market Landscape?

The pharmacy 5.0 market is anticipated to experience accelerated growth due to the increasing prevalence of digital health technologies. These technologies encompass a vast array of tools and solutions, utilizing digital platforms, software, and devices, that aim to augment health care services, enhance patient outcomes, and boost overall efficiency of health systems. This rise in digital health technologies is primarily attributed to a growing desire for remote healthcare solutions, enabling patients to have prompt and convenient access to medical services. The pharmacy 5.0 market further boosts these technologies by facilitating a flawless integration of AI-generated insights, personalized medicine, and automated processes, thereby enhancing patient monitoring, accurate treatment, and efficiency of healthcare delivery. As an example, a survey by Rock Health, a health technology company based in the US, conducted between July 12 and August 22, 2022, with a sample size of 8,014 individuals revealed that telemedicine had been used by 76% of participants aged above 55. In addition, 80% of respondents indicated that they had utilized telemedicine at least once, denoting an 8% increase from the 72% reported in 2021. Consequently, this surge in digital health technologies significantly contributes to the growth trajectory of the pharmacy 5.0 market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Pharma 5.0 Market?

Major players in the Pharma 5.0 Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Incorporated

• Johnson & Johnson

• Roche Holding AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• Bristol Myers Squibb Company

• AstraZeneca Plc

• Novartis AG

• GSK Plc

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Ericsson AB

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Pharma 5.0 Sector?

Top firms in the pharma 5.0 domain are honing their focus towards the evolution of sophisticated solutions such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) cloud services. Their aim is to fast-track drug development, streamline clinical trials, amplify personalized treatment strategies, and heighten overall operational prowess. Generative AI cloud services are essentially cloud-driven platforms that exploit AI models to produce new content, insights, or solutions by learning from existing data patterns. For instance, in March 2023, NVIDIA Corporation, a predominant tech firm based in the US, rolled out BioNeMo Cloud. This trailblazing generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform was envisioned to revolutionize research and development in the life sciences domain. Created in partnership with leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies, including Amgen and AstraZeneca, it promises state-of-the-art AI models to expedite drug discovery. BioNeMo Cloud offers researchers with large language models (LLMs) specifically designed for biomolecular data, paving the way for swift prediction of protein structures, molecular interactions, and potential drug candidates.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Pharma 5.0 Market

The pharma 5.0 market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Personalized Medicine Platforms, Digital Therapeutics, Artificial Intelligence-Driven Drug Discovery, Smart Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence-Based Diagnostics

2) By Technology: Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

4) By Therapeutic Area: Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, Other Therapeutic Areas

5) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotech Companies, Healthcare Providers, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Research Institutes

Subsegment:

1) By Personalized Medicine Platforms: Genomic Sequencing, Biomarker Identification, Pharmacogenomics, Patient Data Integration, Precision Drug Formulation

2) By Digital Therapeutics: Mobile Health Applications, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Tools, Chronic Disease Management Software, Virtual Rehabilitation Platforms, Remote Monitoring Devices

3) By Artificial Intelligence-Driven Drug Discovery: Target Identification, Molecule Screening, Predictive Toxicology, Drug Repurposing, Clinical Trial Optimization

4) By Smart Manufacturing (Digital Twins and Automation): Process Automation, Digital Twin Simulation, Predictive Maintenance, Quality Control Systems, Robotics In Manufacturing

5) By Artificial Intelligence-Based Diagnostics: Medical Imaging Analysis, Genomic Data Interpretation, Predictive Risk Modeling, Real-Time Patient Monitoring, Diagnostic Decision Support Systems

Pharma 5.0 Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the Pharma 5.0 global market as the most substantial region. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period. The regions incorporated in the analysis for the Pharma 5.0 market include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

