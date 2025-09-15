The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Palliative Care Market Projected to Reach $16.83 Billion with 8.2% CAGR by 2029

It will grow to $16.83 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Palliative Care Market Through 2025?

Over the past few years, the size of the palliative care market has experienced significant growth. It is projected to rise from $11.32 billion in 2024 to $12.29 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth observed in the historic period can be linked to increasing cases of chronic and terminal illnesses, heightened awareness of the advantages of palliative care, a surge in demand for palliative care at home, an increase in palliative care training programs, and growing acknowledgment of palliative care in national health policies.

Anticipations are high for a significant surge in the palliative care market size in the coming years, with predictions estimating its worth at $16.83 billion by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The expected growth within the forecast period is mostly credited to factors such as the increasing prevalence of multiple chronic diseases in the aging population, the upswing in the need for personalized and patient-centric care, the rising acceptance of community-oriented palliative care structures, elevated hospital costs and pressure on healthcare systems, along with a heightened awareness regarding psychological and emotional health. Key trends within the forecast period encompass progress in digital health platforms, technological advancements in home-based care solutions, the evolution of tools for managing pain and symptoms, developments in wearable and monitoring devices, as well as progress in interdisciplinary care planning platforms.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Palliative Care Market?

The growing incidence of Alzheimer's disease is projected to boost the expansion of the palliative care market in the future. Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological condition leading to loss of memory, cognitive decrease, and alterations in behavior. The escalating number of Alzheimer's disease cases is caused by the global aging population, as the possibility of suffering from the disorder dramatically escalates with age, rendering it more common as individuals enjoy extended lifespans. The role of palliative care in relation to Alzheimer's disease is geared towards enhancing the quality of life, controlling distressing symptoms, aiding caregivers, and offering empathetic, comprehensive care throughout the illness's progression. For example, in April 2025, the Alzheimer's Association, a voluntary health organization in the US, stated that over 7 million Americans aged 65 and above grappled with Alzheimer's disease in 2022. They anticipate this figure to increase to 7.2 million by 2025. Consequently, the rising incidence of Alzheimer’s disease is fueling the development of the palliative care market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Palliative Care Market?

Major players in the Palliative Care Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Carelon

• Vancouver Coastal Health

• Chemed Corporation

• VNS Health

• Empath Health

• HammondCare

• Hospice of the Western Reserve

• Hospice of the Valley

• Princess Alice Hospice

• Royal Trinity Hospice

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Palliative Care Market?

Leading firms in the palliative care market are concentrating on creating cutting-edge technology like home palliative care support services to alleviate the strain of hospital visits or stays. Home palliative care support services offer medical and emotional care that is comfort-focused to seriously ill individuals in their own home's familiar environment. For example, in November 2023, Stream I Inc, a Japanese healthcare technology firm, introduced Home Care Base, a service for home palliative care support. This service provides virtual professional guidance and solutions for difficult medical situations, improving the coordination of care between doctors, nurses, and pharmacists. It seeks to fulfill Japan's escalating demand for home healthcare services due to its aging population. It also promotes the effective utilization of constrained medical resources and aids in enhancing access to top-quality palliative care.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Palliative Care Market

The palliative care market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service Type: Hospice Care, Hospital Inpatient Care, Nursing Homes, Home Care, Other Service Types

2) By Age Group: Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric

3) By Application: Cardiac Disease, Congestive Heart Failure, Cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Kidney Failure, Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

4) By End User: Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Palliative Care Centres, Long-Term Care Centres And Rehabilitation Centres

Subsegments:

1) By Hospice Care: Inpatient Hospice Care, Outpatient Hospice Care, Community-Based Hospice Care, Home-Based Hospice Care

2) By Hospital Inpatient Care: Acute Palliative Care Units, Specialized Palliative Wards, Consultation-Based Palliative Services, Post-Surgical Palliative Care

3) By Nursing Homes: Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-Term Care Facilities, Memory Care Units

4) By Home Care: Physician-Led Home Visits, Nurse-Led Palliative Care, Home-Based Symptom Management, Family Caregiver Support Services

5) By Other Service Types: Outpatient Palliative Clinics, Telehealth Palliative Services, Community Health Programs, Mobile Palliative Care Units

Global Palliative Care Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America was identified as the dominant region in the global market for palliative care. The report predicts that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. It provides coverage of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

