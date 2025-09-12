Angelique Velez Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Leading with Intention and Impact

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angelique Velez, beauty brand founder and mindset mentor, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on building a purpose-driven business and empowering others through intentional leadership.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Velez will explore the mindset shifts behind building confidence and clarity, both in life and business. She breaks down the power of self-belief and emotional alignment, helping viewers understand how inner work and outer action go hand in hand.“I believe in leading with intention and creating spaces where people feel seen, heard, and empowered”, said Velez.Angelique’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/angelique-velez

