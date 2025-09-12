Celebrating the best of the best in wine tourism

Release date: 12/09/25

South Australia’s top wine tourism businesses have been celebrated at the 2026 Best Of Wine Tourism Awards, announced last night at the SA Wine Industry Dinner at the National Wine Centre.

The awards highlight innovation and excellence across seven categories, showcasing the diversity and quality of experiences on offer in South Australia’s world-renowned wine regions.

The 2026 South Australian award winners are:

Accommodation – Mount Lofty House and Estate, Adelaide Hills

Architecture and Landscape – Vinteloper, Adelaide Hills

Art and Culture – Wonderground Barossa, Barossa

Culinary Experiences – Maxwell Wines, McLaren Vale

Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences – Bottle Shock, Gumeracha

Wine Tourism Services – SA eBikes, McLaren Vale

Sustainable Wine Tourism Experiences – Bottle Shock, Gumeracha

The winners were selected from 19 outstanding wineries and wine tourism operators shortlisted earlier this month.

They will now represent South Australia at the international Best Of Wine Tourism Awards in Bordeaux, France, in November, competing alongside some of the world’s most prestigious wine regions, including Bordeaux and Napa Valley.

The awards are presented as part of Adelaide, South Australia’s membership in the Great Wine Capitals Global Network (GWCGN) – a partnership between the Government of South Australia, the South Australian Wine Industry Association, and the University of Adelaide.

GWCGN connects 11 internationally renowned wine regions across both hemispheres, including Napa Valley, Bordeaux, Mendoza, and Porto. Membership provides South Australia with a global platform to showcase its wine industry and attract international visitors and trade.

The 2026 awards were presented by Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven, together with Department of Primary Industries and Regions Executive Director Jo Collins, who also serves as chair of the local Great Wine Capitals steering committee and Vice President of the Global Network.

The Best Of Wine Tourism Awards were presented alongside the South Australian Wine Industry Association’s annual Excellence Awards. The Environment Excellence Individual Champion Award, sponsored by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA), was awarded on the night to Jessica Williams, Kingston Estate Wines.

For more information visit: https://adelaidegreatwinecapital.com.au/awards

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

South Australia is home to some of the world’s best wine regions, and wine tourism is a vital part of our economy, supporting regional communities, creating jobs and attracting visitors.

These awards highlight the innovation and excellence of our wine tourism operators and celebrate the unique experiences they deliver to showcase the very best of our state.

I congratulate all the winners and wish them every success as they represent South Australia on the international stage.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

Wine is one of South Australia’s most iconic tourism drawcards, attracting visitors from across Australia and the world.

The Best Of Wine Tourism Awards are an important platform to shine a spotlight on our state’s diversity and creativity – from accommodation and dining to sustainability and cultural experiences.

As part of the prestigious Great Wine Capitals Global Network, South Australia is benchmarked against the very best internationally, reinforcing our position as a must-visit destination for wine and food lovers.