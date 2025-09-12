Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers on 12th September 2025
Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste
Ninth Constitutional Government
Press Release
Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers on 12th September 2025
summary
Approved
✅ 1 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the Protocol to the ASEAN Charter on Dispute Settlement Mechanisms;
✅ 2 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the ASEAN Agreement on Privileges and Immunities;
✅ 3 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the Agreement on the Establishment of the ASEAN Secretariat and its Amending Protocols;
✅ 4 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the Agreement on the Establishment of the ASEAN Development Fund;
✅ 5 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters;
✅ 6 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the ASEAN Convention on Counter Terrorism;
✅ 7 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the ASEAN Convention Against Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children;
✅ 8 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the ASEAN Agreement on Customs;
✅ 9 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the Agreement and Protocols on the ASEAN Single Window;
✅ 10 - Proposal for approval of accession to the ASEAN Harmonised Tariff Nomenclature (AHTN) Protocols;
✅ 11 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the ASEAN Framework Agreement on the Facilitation of Goods in Transit (AFAFGIT) and its nine Protocols;
✅ 12 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the ASEAN Multilateral Agreement on the Full Liberalisation of Passenger Air Services (MAFLPAS) and its four Protocols;
✅ 13 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the ASEAN Multilateral Agreement on the Full Liberalisation of Air Freight Services (MAFLAFS) and its two Protocols;
✅ 14 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the Agreement on ASEAN Energy Cooperation and its two Protocols of Amendment (1995 and 1997);
✅ 15 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the Agreement and Amending Protocol for the Establishment of the ASEAN Animal Health Trust Fund;
✅ 16 - Joint operational commitment between Falintil – Defence Forces of Timor-Leste and the National Police of Timor-Leste, aimed at maintaining public order in the coming months;
✅ 17 - Donation to the province of Bali to support humanitarian assistance efforts and the recovery of populations affected by recent floods.
