Press Release

Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers on 12th September 2025

Approved

✅ 1 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the Protocol to the ASEAN Charter on Dispute Settlement Mechanisms;

✅ 2 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the ASEAN Agreement on Privileges and Immunities;

✅ 3 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the Agreement on the Establishment of the ASEAN Secretariat and its Amending Protocols;

✅ 4 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the Agreement on the Establishment of the ASEAN Development Fund;

✅ 5 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters;

✅ 6 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the ASEAN Convention on Counter Terrorism;

✅ 7 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the ASEAN Convention Against Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children;

✅ 8 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the ASEAN Agreement on Customs;

✅ 9 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the Agreement and Protocols on the ASEAN Single Window;

✅ 10 - Proposal for approval of accession to the ASEAN Harmonised Tariff Nomenclature (AHTN) Protocols;

✅ 11 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the ASEAN Framework Agreement on the Facilitation of Goods in Transit (AFAFGIT) and its nine Protocols;

✅ 12 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the ASEAN Multilateral Agreement on the Full Liberalisation of Passenger Air Services (MAFLPAS) and its four Protocols;

✅ 13 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the ASEAN Multilateral Agreement on the Full Liberalisation of Air Freight Services (MAFLAFS) and its two Protocols;

✅ 14 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the Agreement on ASEAN Energy Cooperation and its two Protocols of Amendment (1995 and 1997);

✅ 15 - Proposal for the approval of accession to the Agreement and Amending Protocol for the Establishment of the ASEAN Animal Health Trust Fund;

✅ 16 - Joint operational commitment between Falintil – Defence Forces of Timor-Leste and the National Police of Timor-Leste, aimed at maintaining public order in the coming months;

✅ 17 - Donation to the province of Bali to support humanitarian assistance efforts and the recovery of populations affected by recent floods.