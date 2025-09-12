Ontario’s 2025-2026 RSV Prevention Program: Infant & Older Adult

Infant and High-Risk Children RSV Prevention Program:

RSV remains a significant cause of respiratory illness among infants and young children. For the 2025-2026 RSV season, the Ministry will continue to publicly fund the infant RSV prevention program that will include Beyfortus® for infants and high-risk children, as well as Abrysvo™ for pregnant individuals.

Eligibility for these vaccines are the following:

Beyfortus® - infants and children who meet any one of the following criteria: Infants born April 1 or after and less than 8 months of age up to the end of the RSV season. Children up to 24 months of age who remain vulnerable to severe RSV disease through their second RSV season, following a discussion with a healthcare provider, including children with: Chronic lung disease (CLD), including bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), defined by need for ongoing respiratory support and supplemental oxygen therapy at 36 weeks postmenstrual age (gestational age at birth plus chronological age) or discharged home, if earlier. Note: Children who were < 12 months of age and approved for coverage in the previous RSV season for chronic lung disease and bronchopulmonary dysplasia remain eligible, irrespective of their clinical status in the second RSV season. Hemodynamically significant cyanotic or acyanotic congenital heart disease (CHD) defined as infants requiring corrective surgery or are on cardiac medication for congestive heart failure or diagnosed with moderate to severe pulmonary hypertension. Severe immunodeficiency Down syndrome/Trisomy 21



Cystic fibrosis with recurrent pulmonary exacerbations requiring hospitalization, deteriorating pulmonary function and/or severe growth delay. Neuromuscular disease impairing clearing of respiratory secretions. Severe congenital airway anomalies impairing the clearing of respiratory secretions.

Abrysvo™ – pregnant persons between 32-36 weeks gestation who will deliver during the RSV season, following a discussion with a health care provider.

Administration of both the vaccine to the pregnant individual and monoclonal antibody to the infant is not needed except under specific circumstances:

Infants born less than 14 days after administration of Abrysvo™ OR

Infants who meet the medical criteria for increased risk of severe RSV disease: All premature infants (i.e., <37 weeks gestation) Infants who meet any of the above high-risk criteria



High-risk Older Adult RSV Vaccine Program:

RSV remains a significant cause of respiratory illness among older adults, especially those in long-term care and retirement homes. For the 2025-2026 RSV season, the Ministry will continue to publicly fund the program that will include both the use of Arexvy and Abrysvo™.

Ontario’s publicly funded high-risk older adult RSV vaccine program eligibility for the 2025- 26 fall season is as follows:

all individuals aged 75 and older (new for the 2025-26 season)

individuals 60 to 74 years of age who are also: residents of long-term care homes, Elder Care Lodges, or retirement homes including similar settings (e.g., co-located facilities). patients in hospital receiving alternate level of care (ALC) including similar settings (for example, complex continuing care, hospital transitional programs) patients with glomerulonephritis (GN) who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. patients receiving hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis. recipients of solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants. individuals experiencing homelessness. individuals who identify as First Nations, Inuit, or Métis.



Please note, if an individual has previously received a dose of RSV vaccine, they do not need to receive another dose this season, as booster doses are not currently recommended.

The supporting documents below provide full details on Ontario’s 2025-2026 RSV Programs.

Hospitals can start placing orders for RSV vaccines starting Monday September 8, 2025. Health Care Providers can start placing orders Monday September 15, 2025.

Administration for the older adult program can start as soon as vaccines are received, however, administration for the Infant RSV Program should not start until October 1, 2025. Additional orders can be placed starting October 1, 2025.

To place an order, please complete the attached order form and submit by email to [email protected] or by fax to 905-546-3472.

When ordering, please allow 24-48 hours for processing and ensure that you attach 4 weeks of refrigerator temperatures.