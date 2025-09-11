MPD Searching for Suspects in a Felony Assault on Federal Officers

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects who struck a United States Secret Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents’ vehicle in Southeast and fled the scene.

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, at approximately 9:47 p.m., United States Secret Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents were on patrol in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast, when they were side swiped by two vehicles, one fleeing at a high rate of speed and the other vehicle pinning an agent to his car trying to flee the scene. The members were not injured.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 2513102