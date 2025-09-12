Submit Release
AHA chair discusses innovation and the association’s fall priorities in Newsweek profile

Newsweek’s Access Health newsletter today features a conversation with AHA Chair Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Corewell Health in Michigan, where she outlines the AHA’s priorities heading into fall. Freese Decker discussed the need for Congress to continue providing relief from Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital cuts, extend programs that support telehealth, hospital-at-home and rural hospitals, and extend the enhanced premium tax credits set to expire at the end of the year, among other key initiatives. She also shared how artificial intelligence and other technology could be leveraged to address ongoing challenges. 
 
“With all of the challenges facing health care, we know that we need to transform how we provide care for people,” Freese Decker said. “A shrinking workforce capacity as well as reduced funding means that it’s no longer an option to change, but an imperative. This is where technology, AI and digital transformation can play a significant role in mitigating these trends.” 

