AHA-supported bills would add 14,000 Medicare-funded residency positions 

The AHA today expressed support for the Resident Physician Shortage Reduction Act (H.R. 4731 /S. 2439) to House and Senate sponsors of the bills. The bipartisan legislation would add 14,000 Medicare-funded residency positions over seven years to help alleviate ongoing physician shortages. The bills would direct a significant portion of the new slots to rural hospitals, hospitals training above their existing resident caps, hospitals in states with new medical schools or campuses, and hospitals serving health professional shortage areas.

