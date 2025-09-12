AHA’s Healthier Together Conference call for content closes next week

Speakers interested in leading conversations and collaborations at the AHA’s new Healthier Together Conference are advised to submit a content proposal by Sept. 16. The three-day conference, taking place May 12-14, 2026, in Dallas, will be attended by hundreds of leaders working to reduce disparities in health outcomes and improve health in communities throughout the U.S. LEARN MORE

