FTC sends warning letters to health care employers on noncompete agreements

The Federal Trade Commission announced yesterday that it sent letters to many large health care employers and staffing firms, urging them to review their employment agreements — including any noncompete agreements — to ensure they are in compliance. The commission's announcement follows one from Sept. 5, when it moved to vacate a 2024 noncompete final rule, voting 3-1 to dismiss appeals initiated by the previous administration attempting to uphold it. On Sept. 4, the FTC issued a request for information on noncompete agreements, seeking to “better understand the scope, prevalence, and effects of employer noncompete agreements, as well as to gather information to inform possible future enforcement actions.” The AHA plans to respond to the FTC’s request by the Nov. 3 deadline.

