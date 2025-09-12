DHS Observes the 24th Anniversary of September 11, 2001

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) joins the nation in remembering the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001. The history of our nation was altered forever. Twenty-four years later, the Department honors the courage and bravery of the 9/11 first responders, the resilience of the survivors, and the steadfast support of the everyday Americans who continue to inspire our work.

DHS was founded in the wake of 9/11 to strengthen our nation’s defenses against those who would seek to harm the United States. Our mission today remains the same: protect the homeland and keep Americans safe.

Across the country, DHS personnel are participating in observances to mark this solemn anniversary. From law enforcement officers and first responders to intelligence analysts and cybersecurity experts, the DHS workforce continues to safeguard the American people every single day.

"Today, we solemnly observe the 24th anniversary of the horrendous terrorist attacks that changed the trajectory of our country forever. On that terrible day, 2,977 people lost their lives: 2,753 in New York, New York, 184 in Arlington, Virginia, and 40 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania," said Secretary Kristi Noem. "The impact of the attacks that rippled throughout the nation in the days, weeks, months, and years that followed is still with us today and so is our resolve to never forget and never again let something like this happen. We honor the sacrifices that our firefighters, law enforcement, and medical workers made 24 years ago. We continue to pray for and support the families of all those impacted and those who suffered losses - they will never be forgotten. Never again."

On this day, DHS reaffirms its promise: Never forget. Never again.