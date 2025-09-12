Alaska Supreme Court Affirms Attorney Generalâ€™s Power to Investigate Consumer Protection Violations

September 11, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ On Sept. 5, the Alaska Supreme Court upheld the Attorney General’s authority to demand records in consumer protection investigations, sustaining a subpoena issued by the Consumer Protection Unit. This decision confirms that the Attorney General's Office has broad powers to subpoena information from businesses to determine whether Alaska’s consumer protection laws have been violated.

Alaska Attorney General Stephen J. Cox praised the decision. " This ruling is a win for Alaskans. It confirms that our office has the tools to demand the truth when consumers are at risk. If businesses mislead customers, we can and will get the records we need to hold them accountable."

The case began the way many consumer protection investigations doâ€”with an Alaskan speaking up. An anonymous letter warned that some car dealerships were tacking hidden fees onto advertised vehicle prices. The letter even included an email exchange backing up the claim. To test it, an undercover investigator posed as a customer at the dealership and found the same practice firsthand. The Consumer Protection Unit then subpoenaed documents from the dealership concerning its pricing and advertising practices.

The dealership refused to complyâ€”triggering a court battle. Both the Superior Court and now the Supreme Court have sided with the Attorney General, ruling that the initial complaint and evidence justified the subpoena.

With the Court’s ruling, the Consumer Protection Unit will move forward to obtain the documents and continue investigating whether the dealership unlawfully charged Alaskans surprise fees.

The case is known as Business Doe, LLC v. State of Alaska because Alaska law prohibits the attorney general from publicly naming the target of a civil consumer protection investigation.

The Consumer Protection Unit reminds car dealerships that all dealer fees must be included in the advertised price of a vehicle under AS 45.25.440. Alaskans who have been charged surprise dealer fees can file a consumer complaint with the Consumer Protection Unit.



