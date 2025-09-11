UTM to hold Melaka Kristang and Macanese Food Promotion event

MACAU, September 11 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) will be hosting the Melaka Kristang and Macanese Food Promotion event with Chef Melba Nunis from 17 to 22 September. All are welcome to come experience the mouthwatering tastes and flavours in display.

UTM Educational Restaurant provides a platform for students and the wider community to engage with world cuisines, while celebrating Macao’s own identity as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. From 17 to 20 and 22 September, the UTM Educational Restaurant will provide semi-lunch buffet and dinner buffet with Melaka Kristang and Macanese Food. Customers can explore the flavours of two old fusion cuisines with Chef Melba Nunis and chefs of UTM Educational Restaurant.

The Institute of Executive and Professional Development (IEPD) of UTM, in collaboration with UTM Educational Restaurant, will be hosting a special “Kristang Cuisine Master Chef Demo”. To facilitate this journey, Chef Melba Nunis will be performing a cooking demo in the Demo Kitchen on 18 September from 15:00 to 16:30 for the public and industry members, and another one on 19 September for the students and staff of the University, with the same schedule. The event will be facilitated in English with Cantonese interpretation, and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Born and raised in a Kristang community in Garden City, Ujong Pasir, Malacca, Chef Melba grew up surrounded by the 500-year-old legacy of the early Portuguese and Dutch settlers, and this rare and unique combination of influences resulted in the birth of many flavourful masterpieces. Melba’s goal is to introduce as many people as possible to this marvelous cuisine that she has enjoyed all her life. She opened her restaurant Simply Mel’s in 2011, a highly successful business with a solid reputation for serving good traditional cooking of the rare Kristang cuisine.

Buffet Reservation and Enquiry

To make a reservation, please complete the form via this hyperlink: https://www.utm.edu.mo/s/ERreservation

For enquiries, please contact:

Email: fbreservation@utm.edu.mo

Tel: (853) 8598 3077 / 1416

Chef Demo Registration and Enquiry

To register for the “Kristang Cuisine Master Chef Demo”, please complete the form via this hyperlink: https://www.utm.edu.mo/s/ChefDemo

For enquiries about the Master Chef Demo, please contact: