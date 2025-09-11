Registration for the “University Student Cultural Ambassadors Exchange Tour” extended to 18 September

MACAU, September 11 - In order to allow more young people to participate in the “University Student Cultural Ambassador Exchange Tour” of the programme of the “Cultural City of East Asia – Macao, China, the registration deadline will be extended to 18 September 2025. Macao residents aged between 18 and 25 who are studying at higher education institutions are welcome to take this opportunity to register and participate.

The exchange tour will be held between October and November and is divided into three stages. Participants will attend cultural courses in Macao, engage in cultural exchanges with youths from Anseong City (South Korea) and Kamakura City (Japan), and travel to Anseong City and Kamakura City for on-site visits. Successful applicants will serve as cultural ambassadors to promote Chinese culture and tell the stories of China.

25-30 students will be selected for the programme. Interested students may submit their completed application form and required documents on or before 18 September to the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building, located at Tap Siac Square, during office hours or by email to CCOEA.Tour2025@icm.gov.mo. For the regulations and application details, please visit the website of the Cultural Affairs Bureau.