Rhode Island State Archives to Display Bill of Rights in Recognition of Constitution Day

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the Rhode Island State Archives today announced that the State Archives will hold a special viewing of Rhode Island's copy of the Bill of Rights on September 17, Constitution Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Constitution Day is an important reminder of the significance of our nation's founding documents, made even more special as we approach the country's semiquincentennial anniversary," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "I encourage all Rhode Islanders to stop by the State Archives and see the Bill of Rights, which typically cannot be displayed to the public, during this special event."

Rhode Island's copy of the Bill of Rights, the first amendments to the US Constitution, was sent to Rhode Island in 1789. The document is too large for regular display. In recognition of Constitution Day, Rhode Island's copy of the Bill of Rights will be on view from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 17 at the State Archives (33 Broad Street, Providence).

The State Archives is home to more than 10 million letters, photographs, and important state documents that form a permanent, tangible record of Rhode Island's rich history. Visitors to the Archives can access vital records, census data, historical manuscripts and documents, and more. Many artifacts and documents have also been digitized and are available in the State Archives online catalog at https://catalog.sos.ri.gov/ and Digital Archives. To learn more about the State Archives, visit https://www.sos.ri.gov/divisions/state-archives.

