Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of September 15, 2025
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of September 15, 2025, include:
- H.R. 1107, Protecting Veteran Access to Telemedicine Services Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 1860, Women Veterans Cancer Care Coordination Act, as amended
- H.R. 2034, Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship Opportunity Act, as amended
- H.R. 2334, Servicemember Residence Protection Act, as amended
- H.R. 2701, Fallen Servicemembers Religious Heritage Restoration Act, as amended
- H.R. 2721, Honoring Our Heroes Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 3400, TRAVEL Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 3426, CASE Act, as amended
- H.R. 3427, Water Resources Technical Assistance Review Act, as amended
- H.R. 3481, Delivering Digitally to Our Veterans Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 3494, VA Hospital Inventory Management System Authorization Act, as amended
- H.R. 3579, Veterans Readiness and Employment Program Integrity Act, as amended
- H.R. 3767, HPSP Improvement Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 3854, Modernizing All Veterans and Survivors Claims Processing Act, as amended
- H.R. 3951, Rural Veteran improved Access to Benefits Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 4446, FAST VETS Act
- H.R. 5100, To extend the SBIR and STTR programs, and for other purposes
- S. Amdt. to H.R. 452, Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act
