Burlison Announces Hearing on Reversing the Decline of the American Education System

WASHINGTON––Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) today announced a hearing titled “Opening Doors to Opportunity: The Promise of Expanded School Choice and Alternatives to Four-Year College Degrees.” American K-12 education had been declining for decades before the expansion of school choice programs that increased students’ performance and outcomes and lowered costs for taxpayers. During the hearing, members will examine the benefits of expanded school choice programs and assess the current state of post-secondary education institutions that fail to produce college graduates prepared to fill the United States economy’s needs. Members will also examine new educational opportunities created under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“K-12 school choice programs have yielded significant improvements to students’ quality of life, academic performance, and life outcomes when compared to traditional educational model counterparts. The expansion of school choice programs through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and Money Accounts for Growth and Advancement have given American students more opportunities to pursue alternative track programs that can help meet employment deficits in the economy. I look forward to hearing from experts on how Congress can facilitate the expansion of school choice programs that provide alternatives to failing post-secondary education institutions and have been saving American taxpayers money,” said Subcommittee Chairman Burlison.

WHAT: Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs hearing titled “Opening Doors to Opportunity: The Promise of Expanded School Choice and Alternatives to Four-Year College Degrees”



DATE: Wednesday, September 17, 2025



TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET



LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building



WITNESSES:



Rachel Greszler, Economic Policy Innovation Center, The Heritage Foundation



Rebecca Friedrichs, founder, For Kids & Country



Nicole (Nicky) Neily, Parents Defending Education

Dr. Cody Hirachi, Superintendent, Reeds Spring School District



WATCH: This hearing is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.