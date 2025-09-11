Mountain-n-Plains Highlights Compliance & Transparency Amid Fort Collins’ New Rental Registration Requirements

Fort Collins, CO – Mountain-n-Plains Property Management, a trusted name in property management in Fort Collins for more than 40 years, today announced its commitment to helping property owners and tenants navigate the City of Fort Collins’ new rental registration program, effective January 1, 2025. The new ordinance requires all long-term rental properties (leases of 30 days or more) to be registered and compliant with updated housing standards.

The new ordinance requires all rental properties within city limits to be registered and compliant with updated housing standards. Mountain-n-Plains (MnP) is positioning itself as a resource for landlords and tenants to understand the requirements, avoid costly penalties, and ensure safe, well-maintained housing across the community.

“Transparency and compliance have always been at the heart of how we serve our clients,” said a spokesperson for Mountain-n-Plains. “These new regulations bring added responsibilities to property owners, but they also create an opportunity to elevate housing quality across Fort Collins. We’re proud to lead the way in educating and supporting our clients through the transition.”

Leading with Education and Support

As part of its initiative, Mountain-n-Plains is:

Offering educational resources for property owners on the steps needed for registration and ongoing compliance.

for property owners on the steps needed for registration and ongoing compliance. Hosting informational sessions to answer questions about the City of Fort Collins rental program.

to answer questions about the City of Fort Collins rental program. Providing direct support to landlords to streamline inspections, registration paperwork, and tenant communications.

“We view these changes as more than a compliance box to check,” added the Mountain-n-Plains spokesperson. “This is about protecting tenants, supporting property owners, and strengthening the overall rental market in Fort Collins. With our decades of local expertise, Mountain-n-Plains is uniquely equipped to guide both sides of the rental equation.”

A Commitment to Fort Collins’ Future

Since 1979, Mountain-n-Plains has been a cornerstone of Fort Collins property management, serving residential, commercial, and HOA clients across Northern Colorado. With the City’s focus on safe, high-quality housing, the company reaffirms its role as both a service provider and community partner.

For more information about how Mountain-n-Plains can help property owners comply with the new rental registration requirements, visit www.mountain-n-plains.com.

Media Contact:

Stevie Robinett

Mountain-n-Plains

Phone: (970) 221-2323

Email: frontdesk@mnpre.com

Website: https://mountain-n-plains.com/

