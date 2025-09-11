City of Hamilton shares 2026 Budget Outlook: A plan for community well-being and affordability

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton has released its 2026 Budget Outlook, the starting point of budget discussions. The outlook represents the first step in a collaborative process. The final budget will be shaped by community voices, Council deliberations and shared priorities.

As Hamilton continues to face complex challenges, including affordability pressures, housing insecurity and infrastructure needs, the 2026 Budget Outlook lays the foundation to make future budget decisions that support residents today and into the future. This year’s budget planning is about making thoughtful choices that reflect community priorities, while maintaining affordability for all.

Understanding the budget outlook

The Budget Outlook helps Council and the public understand the choices ahead, including how service levels may influence taxes. It demonstrates the City’s commitment to balancing affordability with essential investments in core services, and it considers the ongoing impact of provincial legislative changes and the importance of long-term financial stability.

“The 2026 budget is about choices that directly affect daily life for Hamiltonians - from housing and transit to road repair and neighbourhood services,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “What Council saw today is a preliminary outlook, not the final budget. The real work will unfold over the coming months with committee debate, staff recommendations, and public input, so that the final budget best reflects what matters most to our community. In 2025, we made tangible progress in roads, transit, housing and economic development, and this year we’re building on that work to support affordability and strengthen neighbourhoods across the city. I’m committed to keeping our discussions respectful and focused on solutions - because Hamiltonians deserve clarity and constructive dialogue.”

The Budget Outlook identifies six key areas where investment is critical to building a resilient and inclusive Hamilton:

Infrastructure Enhancement

Public Health and Safety

Economic Stability and Development

Responding to the Housing Crisis

Advancing Customer Experience and Transparency

Building Better and Stronger

“The Budget Outlook lays out the pressures we face and how those pressures shape the choices ahead. Budgets are, at their core, about daily life in Hamilton: the roads we drive on, the transit we take, and the neighbourhood services we rely on. This outlook is the starting point for an open and transparent conversation with residents and Council about how we balance those needs, today and for the future,” said City Manager Marnie Cluckie. “To get this right, we’re seeking even more feedback from residents to ensure the 2026 budget truly reflects their needs and priorities.”

Public engagement opportunities

This year, the City is providing more opportunities than ever for residents to share their priorities. Public engagement opportunities will run from September 15 to October 10, 2025, offering residents multiple ways to share feedback before final decisions are made. These include:

In-person sessions across the City

A citywide virtual session

An online survey

Access to the interactive Balancing Act Budget Tool.

Resident feedback will help inform the budget planning and more details for residents will be made available in the near future.

Quick Facts: