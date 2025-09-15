Prison Inmates Credit Recovery Podcast with Saving Lives as Sober Speak Surpasses 3 Million Global Downloads

Dallas-Based Show Breaks Into Top 1% of All Podcasts Worldwide, Expanding Treatment Center Directory as Founder Celebrates 36 Years of Sobriety

DALLAS–FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sober Speak , a recovery podcast founded in 2017 by John M., has surpassed 3 million downloads, placing it among the top 1% of podcasts globally. The program, originally launched to share personal stories of sobriety, now reaches listeners in every country, including individuals in correctional facilities who access the episodes through prison tablets.John M., who has been sober since 1989, describes the impact as unexpected but deeply meaningful. “I receive messages almost daily from people who say the podcast inspired them to begin recovery, stay sober, or even saved their lives,” he said. “Hearing from incarcerated listeners who credit the show with helping them maintain sobriety has been especially moving.”Growth and Audience ReachSober Speak draws 5,000–15,000 listeners per episode and attracts about 20,000 monthly website visitors. Its private Facebook group now numbers nearly 4,000 members, alongside similar followings on Instagram and email. Approximately 10% of its audience participates in recovery programs outside Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), including Al-Anon, Gamblers Anonymous, and Overeaters Anonymous, or engages simply for encouragement in their own struggles.Expanding Resources for RecoveryIn addition to podcast episodes, the platform provides free step worksheets and community connections. John M. is expanding the website’s “Find A Rehab” directory to connect listeners with vetted treatment centers nationwide. “The podcast and the website serve different purposes,” he explained. “The website can become a hub for resources, and the rehab directory is one way to bridge the gap between inspiration and treatment.”Treatment providers may partner with Sober Speak to appear in the directory, offering visibility to people actively seeking help. This strategy supports sustainability for the platform while keeping podcast access free for listeners.Unique Access for Incarcerated ListenersOne of the podcast’s most distinctive audiences is within correctional facilities. Many inmates report that access to Sober Speak through approved tablets helps them maintain sobriety while serving sentences. “For people in remote or restricted environments, this becomes what I call a ‘meeting between meetings,’” John M. said. “It does not replace face-to-face work, but it supplements it in a meaningful way.”Authenticity at the CoreListeners consistently cite authenticity as a central reason for the show’s impact. John M. shares openly about his 36 years of sobriety and ongoing challenges, fostering trust and connection. “I try to be transparent about my own struggles, and that creates space for others to do the same,” he noted.Looking AheadSober Speak continues to host live events, promote Alcoholics Anonymous conferences, and build partnerships within the recovery community. Future plans include increasing website visitors from 20,000 to 50,000 monthly and expanding collaborations with treatment providers.Founded in 2017 by John M., Sober Speak is a recovery-focused podcast featuring conversations with individuals working through the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous. Ranked among the top 1% of podcasts worldwide, it has surpassed 3 million downloads and built a community spanning every country. The platform offers weekly episodes, free recovery resources, and an expanding “Find A Rehab” directory, while also reaching incarcerated listeners nationwide.Media ContactJohn M., Founder & HostSober Speak PodcastEmail: john (at) soberspeak (dot) comWebsite: www.soberspeak.com

