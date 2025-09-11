Announcing 'Do You Sincerely Want to Be Happy?' by Author Karl Dufour

Author Karl Dufour Shares a Path to Happiness in Upcoming Book ‘Do You Sincerely Want to Be Happy?

MONTREAL, CANADA, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new book, “Do You Sincerely Want to Be Happy?” by author Karl Dufour, will soon be available for readers seeking a fresh perspective on happiness. The book offers a simple yet deep guide to finding true and lasting joy through five practical steps.

Using the story of a young boy named Emile, the author shares insights on how creativity and mindful living can lead to a happier life. Unlike many self-help books, this one avoids vague advice and instead gives clear, actionable steps. It blends storytelling, personal experiences, and thoughtful reflections to help readers build a more fulfilling life.

Karl Dufour, the author, has lived a remarkable life. Born in Paris in 1932, he studied art and architecture before pursuing a career in business and innovation. Later, he became an artist, creating sculptures and reliefs. Now in his 90s, he shares his wisdom on happiness, drawing from decades of personal growth and artistic expression.

Do You Sincerely Want to Be Happy? is not just another self-help book—it’s a heartfelt guide for anyone seeking real change. With its straightforward approach and universal message, it appeals to readers of all ages.

The book will be released soon. More details will be shared in the coming weeks.

