“Brannu: The Urban Horseman” Documentary Premieres in Atlanta

World Premiere of an independent film highlighting a landowning horseman’s continuous fight with his local government to fulfill his dream of building a ranch.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DocuJourney Productions and Kingdom Stride Productions are proud to present the world premiere of "Brannu: The Urban Horseman", a compelling feature-length documentary chronicling the extraordinary life of Brandon “Brannu” Fulton—an urban horseman forging his own path on nearly 30 acres of vacant land in southwest Fulton County. This red carpet experience will take place Thursday, September 18, 2025 from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at Tara Atlanta at 2345 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324.

Event Schedule

• 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Red carpet arrival and photo/video opportunities

• 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Premiere screening of "Brannu: The Urban Horseman"

• 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Q&A session with the film’s crew and cast

About the Film

Directed by Adelin Gasana and produced by Julia Griggs, with cinematography by Jeffrey Moustache and a score by Patrick Magee, "Brannu: The Urban Horseman" follows Brandon Fulton’s remarkable transformation—from a Brooklyn-born DJ and HBCU grad to a pioneering urban horseman—capturing his trials, dreams, and the deep bond he shares with his horses. Set in the city of South Fulton, Brannu's passion of horses inspired him to go all in his pursuit of tending and training horses on the 27-acre lot of raw agriculture land that his owns. But city and county officials continue to be his roadblock.

A Legal Turn: Federal Court Ruling Allows Brannu to Sue Fulton County

Adding a potent layer to his story, Brandon Fulton recently received a significant legal victory. On August 6, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled that he may sue Fulton County directly under the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment after authorities seized seven of his horses and one cow following his arrest for animal cruelty charges. However, when authorities dropped all felony charges against him they refused to return his property back to him nor compensate him for the value of the seized property. Some legal observers believe Fulton's legal battle will end up becoming case law.

Why This Premiere Matters

This world premiere is not just another film screening—it’s a celebration of resilience, freedom, and the unyielding pursuit of one man’s dream in the face of legal and bureaucratic resistance. "This film thoughtfully engages through one man's story critical issues of gentrification, eminent domain, and urban renewal," claims writer and director Adelin Gasana, "It also offers a nuanced lens on the economic and sociopolitical forces shaping urban landscapes and displacing historically marginalized communities." By offering a personal, fly on the wall view of Brannu's daily life, the audience will get a glimpse at his connection with horses and rural life, his fight for property rights, and the broader questions about land, freedom, and self-determination in contemporary American society.

Legal Disclaimer:

