Paulina Bohorquez is set to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paulina Bohorquez, real estate powerhouse and mentor, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on resilience, mentorship, and building a legacy through everyday actions.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Bohorquez will explore how to lead with empathy and create opportunities for others. She breaks down how embracing your unique journey and overcoming self-doubt can unlock personal and professional growth. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of how to build a lasting impact through resilience and mentorship.“Why mentorship—both giving and receiving—is essential to long-term success,” said Bohorquez.Paulina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/paulina-bohorquez

