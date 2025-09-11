DEQ Requires Chemours to Expand Well Testing in the Lower Cape Fear

RALEIGH –The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is requiring Chemours to expand sampling eligibility for PFAS contamination in private drinking water wells, now including additional portions of New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus and Pender counties. This expansion comes after Chemours and DEQ staff completed an extensive review of existing residential well data as part of the ongoing assessment work and continued actions taken in accordance with the 2019 consent order between DEQ, Cape Fear River Watch and Chemours.

Approximately 14,000 additional residences have now become eligible for private well testing in the expanded area identified through additional data analysis. Current information provided by Chemours indicates that only a portion of these residences may receive their water from wells and need to be sampled. This notification informs effected sites that receive primary drinking water from private wells and provides access to clean water to impacted homeowners. More information regarding this action will be provided to the community through a virtual community meeting. Details on the upcoming meeting can be found below.

Residents in the newly expanded sampling area who are interested in having their wells sampled should call Chemours at (910) 678-1100 or complete Chemours' online form. If prompted to leave a message, residents should leave their name, phone number, email address and mailing address to ensure that Chemours or its contractor can reach them. The return call may come from Parsons Environment and Infrastructure, the authorized third-party contractor conducting the well sampling for Chemours. The private well must be the primary source of drinking water for the residence to qualify for testing.

Residents who have previously requested sampling and are newly eligible will be contacted soon by Chemours contractor (Parsons) to arrange sampling.

Additional information about well sampling for residents in this four-county area is available on the DEQ website.

DEQ’s Division of Waste Management will hold a virtual public meeting to provide more information about expanded well testing and answer questions on October 7, 2025, at 6 p.m.

