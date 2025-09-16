Colorado Rancher Seeks Patent for Pitchfork Attachment Designed for Frozen Conditions

Inventor Scarlet Ravin with Nola and her IceCap resting on a Pitchfork

Colorado woman rancher reinvents the pitchfork: IceCap turns barns’ oldest tool into an ice-breaking, all-season innovation. Licensing partners invited.

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For centuries, the pitchfork has been a symbol of farming. Now, a Colorado rancher is giving it a 21st-century upgrade. Scarlet Ravin, who raises horses, chickens, and other animals in Pueblo, has invented the Ice Cap, a patent-pending stainless-steel tip that attaches to any pitchfork, instantly turning it into a powerful winter ice-breaking tool and year-round essential."Breaking ice with hammers and other objects isn’t just exhausting, it’s unsafe,” said Ravin. “I wanted to create something simple, strong, and lasting— a tool that makes the work faster and easier—not just for myself, but for every farmer who dreads frozen troughs.”With one slide-on addition, the pitchfork— a tool found in nearly every barn in America— becomes dual-purpose:Shatters thick ice in frozen troughs, compacted barn floors, and icy ground. Flips instantly to scoop manure, hay, or broken ice chunks.Forged from stainless steel for lifetime durability. Ravin’s invention is more than practical— it’s symbolic. As a woman rancher innovating in a traditionally male-dominated industry, her story highlights how fresh perspectives can unlock new solutions to old-age challenges.Pitchfork sales remain strong, with millions sold annually in the US alone. The Ice Cap opens a premium category for manufacturers, with the potential to add $4-10M in new profit annually for a licensing partner. Globally, the pitchfork market tops $500M, and no comparable dual-use tool exists.Call to PartnersRavin has filed her provisional patent and is now inviting toolmakers to explore licensing. By integrating the Ice Cap into their product lines, many manufacturers can create a new premium category of “Ice-Cap Enabled” pitchforks, adding significant margin and market differentiation.“My vision is simple: I want every farmer and rancher to have this upgrade in their hands,” Ravin said. “Fewer tools, less strain, and more time for the things that really matter on the ranch.”Fast Facts -Invention: Ice CapInventor: Scarlet Ravin, Pueblo, COPatent Status: Provisional patent filed (U.S. Patent Pending)Material: Stainless steel (1.4 lbs., lifetime durability)Function: Breaks ice, flips to scoop— one tool, all seasonsTarget Market: Ranchers, farmers, horse owners, homesteaders, and agricultural retailers. Business Goal: Licensing partnership with a U.S. tool manufacturerRevenue Impact: $4-10M in new annual profit potential; Patent valuation $500k-$2MAbout IceCap Revolution / Media ResourcesFull specifications, high-resolution images, founder biography, and branding assets are available at IceCapRevolution.comCONTACTscarlet@whitefoxmedicinals.comMedia Contact: Scarlet RavinEmail: scarlet@whitefoxmedicinals.comPhone: 530-262-8262

The Pitchfork has been Revolutionized!

