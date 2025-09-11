Bundled Launches Curated Subscription Bundles for Employers—A Perk Employees Actually Use

Launch includes 90 days of complimentary subscriptions for organizations with 250+ employees

Perks should fund what employees actually use. LSAs provide flexibility, and our discounted bundles turn stipends into real savings—high perceived value for employees, measurable ROI for employers.” — PD Dixit, CEO, Bundled

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bundled, the platform that helps customers and small businesses save up to 75% on recurring services, today launched curated subscription bundles for employers—a plug-and-play perk across Streaming, News, Learning, Retail, Pets, Fitness and more. HR teams can deploy Bundled as a direct sponsored benefit or tie it to an existing or new Lifestyle Spending Account (LSA)—either way, employees get an employer-funded base bundle plus access to heavily discounted add-ons they’ll actually use. While LSAs are gaining traction, most designs still revolve around fitness because of tax treatment (91% include Physical Fitness & Wellness), leaving everyday recurring expenses under-served.The problem: recurring costs are eating paychecks and fueling financial stress. U.S. households spend about $25,513/year (34% of income) on essential bills, and consumers underestimate subscription spend—actual averages are ~$219/month. Financial stress then shows up at work, with employees losing ~7 hours of productivity per week, costing employers ~$183B annually.What’s broken in today’s LSA delivery: awareness and access. Many employees don’t fully understand their benefits (e.g., 45% lack full understanding; only 38% feel completely confident they know what’s offered), which depresses utilization—often due to fragmented portals and manual reimbursement flows.What Bundled fixes: a simple, integrated last-mile experience. Bundled provides an employer portal, employer-branded usernames, and integrations with rewards/recognition platforms so employees can redeem earned rewards directly into bundles. HR can start with a sponsored bundle or pair Bundled with an LSA; HSA-eligible health expenses remain tax-advantaged per IRS rules, and Bundled then amplifies value across other high-usage categories employees want.Early results: In Bundled pilots, curated subscription bundles ranked as the top-rated perk in post-launch employee feedback and saw high immediate uptake, outperforming traditional one-off discounts—especially for households using streaming, news, kids’ learning, retail, and pet subscriptions.* (Internal pilot insights.)“Employees actually used this in week one. Satisfaction scores were our highest of any new perk this year, and the savings were immediately visible. Integration was clean—SSO, one bill—and adoption exceeded our target.” — VP, Total Rewards, Fortune 100 company (pilot)Availability & Intro OfferBundled’s employer bundles are available today in the U.S. with enterprise policy controls, SSO/SAML, and reporting. Introductory offer: qualifying employers can receive 90 days of free subscriptions for their employees to jump-start adoption.Media Contactpress@gobundled.com

