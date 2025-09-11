Bundled Launches Curated Subscription Bundles for Employers—A Perk Employees Actually Use
Launch includes 90 days of complimentary subscriptions for organizations with 250+ employees
The problem: recurring costs are eating paychecks and fueling financial stress. U.S. households spend about $25,513/year (34% of income) on essential bills, and consumers underestimate subscription spend—actual averages are ~$219/month. Financial stress then shows up at work, with employees losing ~7 hours of productivity per week, costing employers ~$183B annually.
What’s broken in today’s LSA delivery: awareness and access. Many employees don’t fully understand their benefits (e.g., 45% lack full understanding; only 38% feel completely confident they know what’s offered), which depresses utilization—often due to fragmented portals and manual reimbursement flows.
What Bundled fixes: a simple, integrated last-mile experience. Bundled provides an employer portal, employer-branded usernames, and integrations with rewards/recognition platforms so employees can redeem earned rewards directly into bundles. HR can start with a sponsored bundle or pair Bundled with an LSA; HSA-eligible health expenses remain tax-advantaged per IRS rules, and Bundled then amplifies value across other high-usage categories employees want.
Early results: In Bundled pilots, curated subscription bundles ranked as the top-rated perk in post-launch employee feedback and saw high immediate uptake, outperforming traditional one-off discounts—especially for households using streaming, news, kids’ learning, retail, and pet subscriptions.* (Internal pilot insights.)
“Employees actually used this in week one. Satisfaction scores were our highest of any new perk this year, and the savings were immediately visible. Integration was clean—SSO, one bill—and adoption exceeded our target.” — VP, Total Rewards, Fortune 100 company (pilot)
Availability & Intro Offer
Bundled’s employer bundles are available today in the U.S. with enterprise policy controls, SSO/SAML, and reporting. Introductory offer: qualifying employers can receive 90 days of free subscriptions for their employees to jump-start adoption.
