Chicago Police Foundation Hosts 3rd Annual Scholarship Award Luncheon in Honor of Ella French, Sunday September 14, 2025

Officer Ella French

Student Scholarships will be awarded to over 40 Chicago Police Officers Children and Chicago Police Youth Programs Student

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chicago Police Foundation (CPF) will host its 3rd Annual Scholarship Award Luncheon in Honor of Officer Ella French on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 12:00 PM at the Morgan Arts Complex, 3622 S. Morgan Street, Chicago, IL 60609.This year, the Foundation and Elizabeth French (Ella’s Mother) will proudly present 41 scholarships to children of Chicago Police Officers and youth actively enrolled in Chicago Police Department programs. Each scholarship recognizes students who have demonstrated academic excellence, a commitment to community service, and personal leadership."This scholarship carries on Ella's spirit of service and passion for serving her fellow Chicagoans, especially our city's youth, These scholarship recipients will join Ella's family in carrying on the light and legacy of kindness she left in our world." Said Larry Snelling. Superintendent Chicago Police DepartmentAs part of the application process, students were asked to submit an essay reflecting on how Officer Ella French continues to serve as an example for the City of Chicago. These essays highlight the impact of Officer French’s life and service, ensuring that her legacy of courage, compassion, and dedication to community remains an inspiration for future generations.The Ella French Memorial Scholarship Program, established in 2023 with the support of Officer French’s family, honors her memory and invests in the educational success of young people connected to the Chicago Police community. Each recipient receives a $2,000 scholarship to support their educational journey.“Ella French embodied the spirit of service, compassion, and sacrifice. These scholarships not only keep her memory alive but also empower our young people to follow in her example of service and integrity,” said Richard Simon, President of The Chicago Police Foundation.The luncheon will bring together scholarship recipients, their families, members of the Chicago Police Department, and community partners to celebrate the achievements of these outstanding students while honoring Officer French’s enduring legacy.Event Details• What: 3rd Annual Ella French Scholarship Award Luncheon• When: Sunday, September 14, 2025 – 12:00 PM• Where: Morgan Arts Complex, 3622 S. Morgan Street, Chicago, IL 60609• Hosted By: Chicago Police FoundationAbout the Chicago Police FoundationThe Chicago Police Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Chicago Police Department through funding programs, technology, and initiatives that improve officer wellness, community engagement, and public safety. Through initiatives like the Ella French Memorial Scholarship, the Foundation strengthens the bond between officers and the communities they serve.For press inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or to learn more about the Ella French Scholarship, please contact:Media Contact:Pamella CapitaniniChicago Police Foundation312-560-7676PSantii@aol.com________________________________________

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.