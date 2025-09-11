Elite DFW Installer Joins Mother's Quest to Build Texas's Best Plumbing Company
As plumbing demand climbs in DFW, Mother Modern Plumbing brings on Mario Cabrera, one of the metro’s top installers, to support its expanding team.
"Mario is a great cultural fit; he's constantly working on his craft and improving 1% every day," said Steven Smith, VP of Operations at Mother Modern Plumbing.
The third-generation plumber brings specialized expertise to the role, holding certifications in CSST installation for gas line repair, Flash-Shield systems, trenchless underground piping, and pipe lining. Notably, Cabrera hasn't been called back on a warranty in over two years – an exceptional record considering the industry average callback rate of 3% means most plumbers face warranty calls every 8-10 days.
"I've always wanted to be the best at what I do, so it really motivated me that Mother wanted to build the best plumbing company in Texas," Cabrera said. "When you're working at an ambitious company, it requires you to grow."
Born and raised in Dallas, one of the Company's core service areas, Cabrera was drawn to Mother's straightforward approach and commitment to homeowner service.
"We want to hire the best plumbers so we can give homeowners the best service and installation experience," Smith explained. "Mario's track record speaks for itself – fewer warranty calls means happier customers, and happy customers have been key to our growth."
The hiring supports Mother Modern Plumbing's continued expansion across the DFW metroplex as demand for reliable plumbing services continues to surge.
About Mother Modern Plumbing
Mother Modern Plumbing is a Texas-based plumbing service company committed to building the state's premier plumbing organization through
exceptional talent, modern technology, and unwavering dedication to customer service. Founded in 2022, the company has experienced rapid growth while maintaining its focus on plumbing and drain services across the DFW metroplex.
