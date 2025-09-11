Lauren Velkoff Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Journey of Self-Rediscovery, Confidence, and Living Unapologetically

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lauren Velkoff, PA and former cardiac surgery specialist, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how walking away from a life built on expectations led her to rediscover her voice, her power, and a more authentic way to live.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.In her episode, Velkoff opens up about the radical act of turning inward, reclaiming her identity, and rebuilding her confidence from the inside out. Her message to women everywhere: you don’t have to shrink to fit someone else’s mold. You get to define success, peace, and power—on your own terms."You are allowed to be both a masterpiece and a work in progress," said Velkoff.Lauren’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/lauren-velkoff

