Prime Minister Carney announces first projects to be reviewed by the new Major Projects Office

CANADA, November 9 - In a rapidly shifting global landscape, we need to act decisively to build a stronger, more competitive, and prosperous economy for Canadian workers. To that end, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced last month the launch of the new Major Projects Office (MPO). The MPO will work to fast-track nation-building projects by streamlining regulatory assessment and approvals and helping to structure financing, in close partnership with provinces, territories, Indigenous Peoples, and private investors.

The MPO will help to identify projects that are in Canada’s national interest and accelerate their development, including by creating a single set of conditions – reducing the approval timeline for projects of national interest to a maximum of two years and working with provinces and territories to achieve a “one project, one review” approach.

Today, the Prime Minister was pleased to announce the first series of projects being referred to the MPO for consideration:

LNG Canada Phase 2, Kitimat, British Columbia: This project will double LNG Canada’s production of liquefied natural gas, making it the second-largest facility of its kind in the world. It is expected to attract significant private-sector capital to Canada, contribute to our GDP growth, and support jobs and economic growth in local communities. It will diversify our trading partners and meet increasing global demand for secure, low-carbon energy with Canadian LNG, contributing to worldwide energy security by increasing the supply of available natural gas for Asian and European partners. Leveraging Canada’s sustainable advantage, emissions are projected to be 35% lower than the world’s best-performing LNG facilities and 60% lower than the global average.

Together, these projects represent investments of more than $60 billion in our economy and will create thousands of well-paying jobs for Canadians. Details on the projects are available on the MPO website.

The first projects have achieved many regulatory milestones and have undertaken extensive engagement with Indigenous Peoples, provincial governments, local authorities, proponents, and other stakeholders. For these first projects, the work of the Major Projects Office will be to close final regulatory and permitting gaps, co-ordinate with provinces and territories, and ensure financing plans can be achieved. The MPO will recommend to the federal government the best course to complete each project approval quickly so proponents can make smart investment decisions.

In addition to the five projects announced today, Canada’s new government also believes that there are several strategies for projects that could be truly transformative for this country, which are at an earlier stage and require further development:

Critical Minerals Strategy: Canada can be a powerhouse in the extraction and upgrading of critical minerals. A priority for the MPO will be to help more critical minerals projects get to final investment decisions within a two-year window. This will ensure that our critical minerals industry can grow and that Canada and our global partners can benefit from our value chains for clean technologies and defence. These opportunities exist in many of Canada’s regions – including Ontario’s Ring of Fire.

The Major Projects Office will create business development teams that will work with private-sector proponents, provinces, territories, and Indigenous Peoples to advance these concepts so that projects have certainty in regulatory process and timing to accelerate Canada’s ability to attract broad sources of capital to grow, diversify, and strengthen our economy.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister also announced the membership of the Indigenous Advisory Council, who will support the MPO and help ensure that reconciliation and partnership are built into every decision. There will be greater Indigenous economic participation, opportunities for equity ownership, and broader economic benefits from this generational transformation in the Canadian economy.

Today’s announcement will help protect Canada’s economic sovereignty, empower Canadian workers and businesses, and build the strongest economy in the G7. We will build One Canadian Economy turbo-charged by major nation-building projects that connect our regions, diversify our products and markets, and create hundreds of thousands of high-paying careers for our workers from the trades to technology, all while protecting the environment and upholding the rights of Indigenous Peoples. Additional projects will be announced in the coming weeks.

Quotes

“At this moment of transformative change, Canada’s new government is focused on delivering major projects to connect our communities, empower Canadian workers, and build Canada’s strength. With the first in a series of new projects, we will build big, build now, and build Canada strong.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

“This is a defining moment for Canada. To get to ‘one project, one review, one decision’ will set Canada apart globally and will attract enormous inflows of capital.” Dawn Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of the Major Projects Office

“We’re delivering quickly and effectively on projects that have long-term benefits for all Canadians, and building major infrastructure that will connect and transform our nation’s economy. These are the first of many projects to come, projects that will also ensure meaningful results, in partnership with the new Indigenous Advisory Council.” The Hon. Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy

“At this pivotal moment, we promised Canadians we would deliver results – building Canada into an energy superpower and the strongest economy in the G7. Today’s announcement is a leap forward in achieving those results in a responsible, strategic way so we can transform how we build in this country for today and into the future.” The Hon. Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

“With the launch of the Major Projects Office, Canada is moving from vision to action. Our government is committed to making Canada into a clean and conventional energy superpower. These transformative projects will not only create thousands of good jobs – they will connect regions, unlock new industries, and build Canada into the strongest economy in the G7.” The Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

“The major projects announced today are game changers for Canada, and for Canadian workers. From the first shovel in the ground to the final bolt tightened, they will create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs. It’s Canadian talent and Canadian grit that will build and keep Canada strong.” The Hon. Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

“In bringing these projects forward, the Major Projects Office and Indigenous Advisory Council will now begin critical discussions about how they can be built in partnership with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. Major projects must and will deliver lasting benefits for Indigenous Peoples – not just in words, but in jobs, ownership, and opportunities.” The Hon. Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

“These projects go beyond bricks and mortar. They’re about people and communities. They show what’s possible when we work in real partnership – supporting local priorities, respecting Indigenous rights, and creating prosperity and a stronger future for everyone.” The Hon. Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

“These projects are rooted in purpose, process, and partnership. Alongside the Indigenous Advisory Council, the Major Projects Office will now begin its review – applying a range of criteria, including the imperative to advance the interests of Indigenous Peoples. Indigenous communities are not just stakeholders, they are full partners in Canada’s economy – shaping major projects and driving the path toward shared prosperity.” The Hon. Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

“The launch of the Major Projects Office here in Alberta, and the unveiling of the first projects it will oversee, is good news for Canadians and for all Albertans. These projects will create opportunities, strengthen our economy, and deliver lasting benefits across the country, including in our province.” The Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

Quick facts

The MPO was created under the Building Canada Act, which came into force in June 2025. It was launched on August 29, 2025, under the leadership of Dawn Farrell, its first Chief Executive Officer, who brings extensive leadership experience in Canada’s energy and infrastructure sectors.

These projects will advance the development of strategic Canadian resources and technologies that global markets are demanding, and begin the reinvestment needed in strategic infrastructure for streamlining logistics and supply chains.

The MPO is providing $40 million over two years to increase the capacity of Indigenous Peoples to engage early and consistently on major projects.

The federal government has also expanded the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program from $5 billion to $10 billion, to help create long-term economic opportunities and build lasting prosperity for Indigenous Peoples across Canada.

