AI Medical Billing System Delivers End-to-End Automation to Cut Costs and Accelerate Revenue

CureMD launches AI-powered billing software to cut costs, boost reimbursements, and strengthen financial health for medical practices.

Every dollar denied is care delayed. By putting billions back in providers’ hands, our AI Medical Billing Software is not just cutting costs, it’s protecting the financial future of care delivery.” — Bilal Hashmat, CEO of CureMD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CureMD Healthcare, a global leader in health IT, today announced a major milestone in the evolution of its full-cycle AI Medical Billing Software , purpose-built to help healthcare organizations reduce costs, optimize reimbursements, and deliver a better patient experience. With embedded artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, deep data analytics, and advanced workflow orchestration, CureMD sets a new industry standard for Revenue Cycle Management (RCM).Driving Measurable Results for ProvidersHealthcare practices nationwide face rising costs, staffing shortages, and increasing regulatory compliance pressures. CureMD’s AI-driven Medical Billing platform directly addresses these challenges by delivering:• Cost Reductions: Up to 20% reduction in cost to collect• Revenue Improvement: 5–15% increase in reimbursements• Collections Boost: 20% improvement in patient collections• Cash Flow Gains: 20% increase in cash per visit (CPV)“Every dollar denied is care delayed. By putting billions back in providers’ hands, our AI Medical Billing Software is not just cutting costs, it’s protecting the financial future of care delivery,” said Bilal Hashmat, CEO and Co-Founder of CureMD Healthcare.AI-Powered Features That Redefine Medical BillingCureMD’s future-ready billing platform seamlessly integrates AI, automation, and analytics to deliver transparency, accuracy, and speed across the revenue cycle:• Embedded AI: Predictive analytics and machine learning accelerate collections and denial resolution.• Intelligent Automation: Eliminates repetitive manual work, freeing staff to focus on high-value patient interactions.• Rules Engine: 20,000+ algorithms automatically enforce compliance and optimize reimbursement accuracy.• Workflow Orchestration Engine: Coordinates human and AI tasks to drive financial outcomes efficiently.• Deep-Data Analytics: Real-time insights forecast trends, improve reimbursement, and drive operational performance.Comprehensive Revenue Recovery & OptimizationCureMD’s platform is designed to tackle the most complex financial challenges in healthcare. It streamlines accounts receivable (AR) recovery by reducing AR days, accelerating cash flow, and maximizing payer reimbursement. With advanced denials management, providers can rapidly appeal and overturn denials to ensure full reimbursement across commercial, government, and managed care payers. The system also simplifies complex claim referrals, managing them seamlessly from admission through resolution. Its robust charge capture and DRG validation capabilities safeguard accuracy, compliance, and full earned reimbursement. In addition, CureMD empowers providers to identify and recover missed revenue through underpayment recovery, preventing future leakage, and supports regulatory navigation and clinical integrity with improved documentation, coding specificity, and compliance; helping secure 340B savings and vital government reimbursements.For more information, visit https://www.curemd.com/medical-billing-services ________________________________________About CureMDCureMD is a leading provider of AI-powered EHR, practice management, AI medical billing software, revenue cycle management services , and patient engagement. Our smart cloud platform enhances clinical, financial, and operational outcomes for practices of all sizes. For over two decades, CureMD has helped providers streamline operations, improve patient care, and optimize revenue with human-centric design and advanced machine learning.Sales Contact: sales@curemd.com

