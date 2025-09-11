60 Choose Iowa Members to Welcome Guests for the Choose Iowa Farm Open House

Iowans are invited to enjoy a weekend of agritourism and local food, beverages, and ag products

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 11, 2025) – Sixty Choose Iowa members from across Iowa will welcome guests on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 13 and 14, for the first ever Choose Iowa Farm Open House.

Interactive Map: All Statewide Stops

Iowans and tourists visiting our state are invited to discover the state’s rich agricultural heritage. Take free barn tours, support local farms and small businesses with purchases of Iowa food, beverages, and ag products, and enjoy fun and authentic agritourism experiences, including pumpkin patches, apple orchards, corn mazes, and so much more. Select farm-to-table restaurants and shops offering Iowa ag products will also be open.

Many of the participating Choose Iowa members will also offer additional deals and coupons via the free Choose Iowa Passport, a digital platform that was launched in partnership with Travel Iowa.

The list of Choose Iowa members participating is available at ChooseIowa.com/FarmOpenHouse. Participating locations will each have unique hours on Saturday or Sunday or both days. Travelers should check the digital Google-based event maps for specific hours to plan their crawl.

This two-day event coincides with the Iowa Barn Foundation's (IBF) Fall All-State Barn Tour, which includes more than 100 barns.

About Choose Iowa

Choose Iowa is the state’s signature branding and marketing program for Iowa grown, Iowa made and Iowa raised food, beverages and ag products. The Choose Iowa program was initiated by Secretary Naig and is administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now with nearly 300 statewide members, Choose Iowa continues to build visibility for local food, beverages, and ag products. Iowans can connect with Choose Iowa through Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and the Choose Iowa website, which includes several user-friendly features for both members and consumers. Questions about Choose Iowa and its member benefits, grants and programs can be emailed to ChooseIowa@IowaAgriculture.gov.