Integrity Cap Unveils InstantBroker™ Tech Stack to Streamline SBA and Bank Financing for Brokers

New platform gives brokers one secure submission for 50+ SBA and bank options with AI-powered underwriting and faster closings.

We act as the underwriter, packager, closer, and partner - so brokers never have to shop a deal again. This is about giving our partners certainty, speed, and real time consultative feedback.” — Matthew Carlucci

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrity Cap , a leader in transparent, bank-backed financing solutions, today announced the launch of its InstantBroker™ Tech Stack, a revolutionary platform designed to empower independent brokers and ISOs with faster, smarter deal processing.With InstantBroker™, one secure submission unlocks access to the widest range of SBA, bank, and alternative monthly payment financing products in the nation-paired with AI-powered underwriting and packaging support.Traditionally, brokers have been forced to juggle multiple lenders, navigate inconsistent credit boxes, and manually manage complex underwriting requirements.InstantBroker™ changes the game by delivering decision-ready feedback in minutes, not days, allowing brokers to close more deals, faster, and without the operational bottlenecks that slow customer growth.The Broker’s All-In-One Back OfficeInstantBroker™ is more than a tech platform, it functions as a complete back office for brokers.From submission to close, Integrity Cap’s system handles:Credit Analysis & Underwriting: AI-powered tools analyze 100+ pages of financials in minutes, recognizing red flags and validating compliance in real time.SBA Eligibility Checker: The nation’s first real-time SBA pre-check engine, enabling instant qualification feedback.Loan Packaging & Submission: One application feeds into over 50 bank and SBA partners, removing the need to shop deals around.Closing Support: Integrity Cap’s white-glove back office ensures seamless communication and faster funding.“Our goal is simple,” said Matthew Carlucci, CEO of Integrity Cap. “We want brokers to focus on relationships and revenue,not wrestling with underwriting. With InstantBroker™, we’ve built the back office they’ve always wanted but could never afford.”Expanding Broker OpportunitiesBy partnering with Integrity Cap, brokers and ISOs gain access to a suite of competitive advantages that few in the industry can match:Preferred Access: Over 50 exclusive bank and SBA lending relationships.No Overhead: Continuously scale your business without hiring underwriters, processors, or closers.MCA Refinancing Options: Tools to help brokers rescue clients from daily and weekly payment loan traps and secure responsible monthly payment financing.Guaranteed Best Rates: Integrity Cap guarantees the best available bank and SBA terms on every deal.“One submission gives you access to everything,” added Carlucci. “We act as the underwriter, packager, closer, and partner - so brokers never have to shop a deal again. This is about giving our partners certainty, speed, and real time consultative feedback.”The Future of Broker-Focused LendingThe launch of InstantBroker™ reflects Integrity Cap’s broader mission to democratize access to responsible lending solutions while transforming how brokers operate in a fast-changing industry.With InstantBroker™, brokers aren’t just sending deals, they’re backed by an entire infrastructure built for speed, inclusivity, and long-term success.The Future of Broker-Focused LendingThe launch of InstantBroker™ reflects Integrity Cap’s broader mission to democratize access to responsible lending solutions while transforming how brokers operate in a fast-changing industry. With InstantBroker™, brokers aren’t just sending deals—they’re backed by an entire infrastructure built for speed, inclusivity, and long-term success.About Integrity CapIntegrity Cap is a national business financing firm specializing in transparent, monthly-payment funding solutions. By combining cutting-edge technology with deep banking relationships, Integrity Cap delivers SBA programs, bank loans, credit lines, and MCA refinancing that small businesses can trust. Through its InstantBroker™ Tech Stack, Integrity Cap empowers brokers and ISOs to scale without limits and close more deals than ever before.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.