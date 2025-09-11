AgencyAnalytics Releases the 2025 Marketing Agency Benchmarks Report

The 2025 Marketing Agency Benchmarks Report Predicted marketing industry changes for 2025 Most promising marketing channels in 2025

Insights from 220+ agency leaders that reveal changing priorities, AI disruption, and new growth tactics.

With generative AI, economic uncertainty, and evolving platform rules reshaping how agencies work, it’s more important than ever to stay grounded in what actually drives results.” — Joe Kindness

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AgencyAnalytics, the leading client reporting platform built for marketing agencies, has released its 4th annual Marketing Agency Benchmarks, featuring insights from over 220 agency leaders across the USA, Canada, Australia, UK, and New Zealand. This year’s report reveals major shifts in how agencies approach growth, reporting, and service delivery. It highlights the growing dominance of paid advertising, the operational impact of generative AI, and renewed focus on client relationships as the backbone of retention.Key findings:73% of agency leaders say Generative AI has indefinitely changed how people discover content, prompting widespread concerns around content oversaturation and declining organic reach.68% expect paid advertising to deliver the strongest results in 2025. Now offered by 89% of surveyed agencies, it has overtaken SEO and web design to become the most widely provided service.43% report average client lifespans of 2 to 5 years—proof that strong relationships, clear communication, and transparent reporting still drive long-term success.70% say client reporting plays a critical role in client retention, with most agencies building reports in under 30 minutes using AgencyAnalytics.“With generative AI, economic uncertainty, and evolving platform rules reshaping how agencies work, it’s more important than ever to stay grounded in what actually drives results,” said Joe Kindness, CEO at AgencyAnalytics. “This year’s report gives agency leaders a fresh, honest look at what’s working—and what’s not—in 2025.”The 2025 Marketing Agency Benchmarks Report is now available as a free download at: 👉 https://agencyanalytics.com/p/agency-benchmarks-2025 About AgencyAnalytics AgencyAnalytics is the reporting platform of choice for 7,000+ agencies worldwide . With 80+ integrations, customizable dashboards, and AI-powered summaries, it helps marketing agencies streamline client reporting and scale with confidence. Learn more at www.agencyanalytics.com

