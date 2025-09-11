Mainely Play LAB Kicks Off in Brewer This Fall: Two Days of Play-Powered Learning for Early Educators

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Early Learning Team is excited to offer a new professional learning opportunity for early childhood educators called the Mainely Play LAB. This dynamic, hands-on event will be held at Jeff’s Catering and Event Center in Brewer on October 27 and 28. It is designed for administrators, teachers, instructional coaches, and support staff working in pre-K through grade 2 in Maine. The deadline to apply is Friday, October 6, 2025.

The Mainely Play LAB offers participants the opportunity to:

Explore developmentally appropriate, play-based strategies that spark curiosity and deepen learning.

Align classroom practices with Maine’s standards, curriculum frameworks, and assessment goals.

Build joyful, engaging learning environments that balance creativity, play, and academic rigor.

Over two in-person days, participants will engage in practical learning, collaborative problem-solving, and leave with actionable tools to strengthen their classrooms and programs.

Schools must apply in teams of three to eight members spanning pre-K through grade 2. Each team must include:

At least one administrator (e.g., principal, assistant principal, curriculum leader, etc.)

At least two classroom teachers (from the same grade or across different grade levels)

Schools are encouraged to include additional educators such as allied arts teachers, instructional coaches, school counselors, special educators, English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teachers, and educational technicians.

Participatingschools will be eligible for a financial incentive to support, including:

Travel costs (including mileage and lodging for individuals traveling 75 or more miles one way)

Substitute coverage

Implementation of new strategies and materials

The incentive will range from $5,000 for teams of three to five members to $7,000 for teams of six to eight members. Please note: To receive this incentive, the team administrator must attend both days.

Apply here now! The application closes after Friday, October 6. Each team should designate a team lead to serve as the primary contact. The Maine DOE anticipates accepting between 20 and 30 teams with complete applications on a first-come, first-served basis, depending on team size.

If your school currently uses the For ME instructional programs in one or more grades, please reach out before applying. For further information or questions, please contact the following Maine DOE staff members: