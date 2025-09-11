Torah Mathews Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Faith-Led Healing and Trauma Recovery

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Torah Mathews, author, spiritual recovery advocate, and founder of a faith-driven healing movement, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she’ll share insights on using spiritual alignment to heal trauma and rebuild a purpose-led life.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Mathews shares the case for a spiritual approach to mental health recovery—one that goes beyond clinical treatment to address the root causes of trauma. She explains why long-term healing requires faith, identity restoration, and a supportive community, and how her movement is helping Christian professionals and churches lead the way.“I believe in living life with a purpose—and that spiritual healing is the key to long-term recovery”, said Mathews.Torah’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/torah-mathews

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.