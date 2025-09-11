Legislation to Support Families of 9/11 Victims

On the anniversary of September 11, 2001, Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that she has signed legislation to expand access to resources and provide more opportunities for the families and loved ones of those who have been impacted by the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The package of bills will revive and strengthen the September 11th Worker Protection Task Force, bolster the pathway to public service for children and siblings of New York City sanitation workers who lost their lives due to exposure and cleanup after September 11th, and expedite the World Trade Center disability and death benefit application process to ensure survivors are eligible to obtain vital benefits.

“The 9/11 terrorist attacks are events that we will never forget. We must continue to honor the fallen heroes who put their lives on the line to protect New Yorkers, as well as their families who have been impacted by these horrific events, ”Governor Hochul said. “This legislation will give back to the families of 9/11 victims, ensuring they are supported by the state and their loved ones are forever remembered.”

Governor Hochul signed the following bills into law:

Legislation A.8417/S.8181 revitalizes the September 11th Worker Protection Task Force by requiring new appointments to the taskforce, setting a biannual meeting requirement, expanding areas of study, resetting the June deadline for the annual report and extending the provisions of the act until June 10, 2030.

Legislation S.4554-A/A.5458-A expedites the World Trade Center disability and death benefit application process by allowing the NYC Police Pension Fund to rely on a timely and properly filed Notice of Participation as requisite criteria for establish participation in rescue, recovery and cleanup operations at the World Trade Center, unless an employer proves otherwise.

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “September 11th forever reshaped our city — but it also revealed the courage and sacrifice of those who stood up when it mattered most. Among this legislative package are two bills I am proud to sponsor: the Ignazio Giacalone Act, which ensures that the legacy of sanitation workers who gave their lives lives on through the children and siblings who follow in their path of public service; and the revitalization of the 9/11 Workers Protection Task Force, which guarantees that the health, benefits, and dignity of those who answered the call will never be overlooked or forgotten. Alongside the other measures in this package, these bills turn remembrance into responsibility, and grief into justice. I thank Governor Hochul for signing them into law and standing with us to uplift the memory and the rights of 9/11 victims and their families.”

State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, “For responders of the September 11th terrorist attacks, the pain of that day has never faded, nor have the physical and emotional burdens they’ve carried in the years since. Deputy Sheriff Richard Stueber served with honor at Ground Zero, but the toll of that commitment was the loss of his life and a financial hardship left to his family. I thank Governor Hochul for signing this legislation to provide Stacie Stueber with the benefits her husband earned through his service and sacrifice.”

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “Every year on this day, New York feels the weight of the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center, but no one more so than the brave first responders who returned to Ground Zero day after day, putting their health on the line for our city. For them, 9/11 is something they grapple with every day, not just through memory, but through the countless health complications that have arisen for them since. The least we can do is make sure they receive the benefits they earned through their dedicated service, which is why I introduced this legislation to cut through all the existing red tape. Securing these benefits has been an uphill battle for too many 9/11 first responders, and I’m proud that on this 24th anniversary, Governor Hochul signed my bill into law. Now every officer who risked everything to protect our city — and their families — can access the benefits they deserve.”

Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato said, “I applaud Governor Hochul’s leadership by signing these bills into law, including A.8417 which strengthens and extends the impactful work of the 9/11 Task Force, along with A.5458 which will allow for survivors and heroes from that horrendous day to be eligible to obtain the vital benefits they deserve. It’s clear that when New York says we’ll never forget — we mean it. May the memories of those we lost forever be a blessing, and God bless those who saved lives that day, and helped in the aftermath.”

Assemblymember Joseph DeStefano said, “Today’s bill signing is about justice, compassion, and keeping faith with those who answered the call after 9/11. Deputy Sheriff Stueber gave everything he had to his community and his country, and this law ensures that his family will finally receive the benefits he earned. This legislation is a promise kept — that New York will not forget its 9/11 heroes. It is a pledge to the Stueber family and to all first responders that their service and sacrifice will always be honored.”

Assemblymember Sam Berger said, “As the youngest member of the Assembly, I believe it is my generation's duty to ensure the sacrifices of the past are never forgotten. This bill honors the legacy of sanitation workers like Ignazio who put their lives on the line for New York. But more, signing this bill into law is a statement from New York State that we see you, we thank you, and we will never forget your heroism and your sacrifice. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for recognizing those brave New York sanitation workers and paving the path for those children who choose to follow in their footsteps.”

Police Conference of New York President Michael O’Meara said, “On this 24th Anniversary of 9/11 we want to thank Governor Hochul, Senator Jackson, Senator Scarcella-Spanton and Assemblywoman Pheffer-Amato for their leadership and advocacy on behalf of our community of first responders and their families who were forever affected by the horrific attacks on September 11th. They continue to support us, not only in their words, but in their actions. Thank you.”

New York State Public Employee Conference Chairman Peter D. Meringolo said, “On behalf of the 95 member units comprising the New York State Public Employee Conference, collectively representing more than one million active and retired public employees, many of whom participated in the rescue, recovery, and aftermath of the 9/11 attack on our country, I thank Governor Hochul for signing these important bills into law. Enactment of this legislation once again exhibits her true commitment to the working men and women who dedicate themselves to public service.”

New York City Sanitation Officers’ Association President Joseph Mannion said, “We are very pleased with the passage of New York State Senate Bill 1165-A / Assembly Bill 2123-A, which provides additional credits to children and siblings of New York city sanitation members who died in the performance of duty as the natural and proximate result of the World Trade Center attack on September 11, 2001. On behalf of all NYC Sanitation Officers, our sincere thanks go out to Senator Robert Jackson and Assemblyman Sam Berger for sponsoring this important legislation, and to Governor Kathy Hochul for enacting it into law.”

Michael Giacalone, a sanitation worker and the son of Ignazio Giacalone for whom the bill is named after, said, “I’m beyond grateful for the signing of the ‘Ignazio Giacalone Act.’ I want to thank the Governor, the NYS Assembly and Senate, Local 831 and 444, and NYS Assemblyman Berger. A very big thank you to Retired DSNY Supervisor Edward Panzarella. This bill would not be where it is today without his efforts. It is truly an honor to have this bill carry the name of my father.”