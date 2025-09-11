New suicide prevention training rolled out for NHS mental health staff

The NHS has begun rolling out new suicide prevention training this week for all mental health staff.

Available from Wednesday 10 September, the new e-learning course offers practical, evidence-based advice on how to recognise and support people in crisis, including those experiencing suicidal thoughts.

It builds on new national guidance issued earlier this year, which marked a shift towards a more holistic, person-centred approach to suicide prevention, rather than risk prediction. Drawing on evidence and lived experience, the guidance is the foundation for the training, giving staff the tools to put this new approach into their daily work.

The course is designed for use across all roles and settings and is available for mental health practitioners in the NHS, but also to those working in the voluntary, private and charity sectors.

This is one of a range of measures NHS England is taking to improve mental health support and accessibility. Last year, the NHS rolled out 24/7 crisis mental health support through NHS 111 and is opening 6 24/7 neighbourhood mental health centres across the country for those with severe mental illness.

NHS England’s top mental health nurse is calling on anyone struggling with their mental health or experiencing suicidal thoughts to come forward.

Claire Murdoch, National Director for Mental Health at NHS England, said: “As a mental health nurse myself, I know that NHS staff recognise just how crucial it is to support those who are struggling to reach out and get help when at their lowest. And while staff do their best to help all of those who are struggling, today’s e-learning module is a massive step in the right direction as it supports NHS staff with practical ways to help keep people safe.

“The NHS is always evolving to make things better for patients and this latest training builds on the guidance which was spearheaded by the incredible work of Philip Pirie, whose son Tom passed away after being judged low risk of suicide.

“If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, the NHS is always here for you. You can contact your local GP practice directly, self-refer to our world-leading talking therapies programme or, if you’re in crisis, you can now contact NHS 111 for immediate support.”

This new prevention training is grounded in NICE 2022 guidance and aligns with the Government’s 5-year Cross Sector National Suicide Prevention Strategy.

Minister for Mental Health, Baroness Merron, said: “Behind every suicide statistic is a person – someone’s child, parent, partner or friend whose life mattered deeply. As a government, we refuse to accept that any life should be lost to suicide when proper support could make all the difference.

“This new suicide awareness course is one of the many ways we are working to reduce the number of lives lost to suicide, including delivering the Suicide Prevention Strategy, rolling out 24/7 mental health neighbourhood centres, and transforming mental health services with an extra £688 million.

“I encourage anyone who is struggling with their mental health to reach out. Our NHS staff are ready to listen and help.”