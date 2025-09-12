Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Agrigenomics Market Anticipated to Grow at 12.2% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Agrigenomics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

"Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Agrigenomics Market In 2025?

In recent years, the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in the agrigenomics market has seen a swift expansion. The market size is projected to increase from $2.25 billion in 2024 to $2.53 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This growth can be traced back to several factors including the rising demand for crop varieties that are high-yielding and resistant to diseases, the increasing necessity for sustainable farming methods to combat climate change, the enhanced adoption of precision agriculture and genomics-assisted breeding approaches. Additionally, increasing investments in R&D in agricultural biotechnology, and an escalating comprehension of the importance of gene diversity and food security have contributed to this growth.

The future growth of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) market in agrigenomics is projected to be significant, expanding to $4.00 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 12.2%. The forthcoming growth can be linked to enhanced government financing and policies that encourage agrigenomics projects, growing access to cutting-edge sequencing technologies, elevated application of big data and bioinformatics in crop and livestock advancement, multiplying partnerships between agribiotech firms, research organizations, and farmers, and a heightened commitment to bettering livestock health and productivity through genetic assessment. Key trends for the anticipated period involve progress in high-throughput sequencing technologies, incorporating bioinformatics and big data analytics, technological enhancements that lessen cost and complexity, progress in long-read sequencing techniques, and advancements in gene editing instruments.

Download a free sample of the next generation sequencing (ngs) in agrigenomics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27361&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Agrigenomics Market?

The escalating worries about food security are anticipated to fuel the expansion of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in the agrigenomics market in the future. Food security is the guarantee that everyone consistently has access to adequate, safe, and nutritious meals to maintain their health and active lifestyle. Factors like population growth, which exceeds the existing agricultural output ability, are leading to increasing food security worries. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) in agrigenomics aids food security by facilitating the creation of enhanced crop strains with greater yield, resistance to disease, and adaptability to different climate conditions. For example, the United States Department of Agriculture, a government agency based in the US, reported in August 2025 that food insecurity had affected 13.5% (18.0 million) of American households in 2023, a significant increase from 12.8% (17.0 million) in 2022. Consequently, the escalating concerns regarding food security are contributing to the growth of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) in the agrigenomics market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Agrigenomics Industry?

Major players in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Agrigenomics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Daicel Corporation

• Takara Holdings Inc.

• Tecan Group Ltd.

• Azenta Life Sciences

• 10x Genomics Inc.

• Novogene Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Agrigenomics Market?

Top corporations in the next generation sequencing (NGS) within the agrigenomics sector are putting efforts into creating advanced alternatives such as single-reaction sequencing for delivering precise and affordable genomic insights that boost crop and livestock advancement for sustainable farming. Single-reaction sequencing is a method that merges multiple sequencing procedures into a singular molecular assay, facilitating the efficient execution of exhaustive genome-wide sequencing and targeted genotyping. For example, Gencove Inc., an American biotech firm, in association with NEOGEN Corporation, a US firm that creates products for food and animal safety, introduced InfiniSEEK in May 2022. This solution amalgamates low-pass whole genome sequencing with high-coverage genotyping in one assay, offering affordable, precise genomic insights. It allows for extensive sequencing of cattle populations to prevent selection bias, explore novel genetic traits, and handle over 400 bovine traits with clinically-validated accuracy that's more than 99% concordant with deep sequencing.

What Segments Are Covered In The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Agrigenomics Market Report?

The next generation sequencing (NGS) in agrigenomics market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Types: Nanopore, NextSeq, NovaSeq, Sequel

2) By Sample Type: Blood Samples, Plant Tissue Samples, Soil Samples, Microbial Cultures, Seed Samples

3) By Workflow Type: Sample Preparation, Sequencing, Data Analysis, Data Interpretation, Bioinformatics, Management

4) By Application: Plant Genomics, Animal Genomics, Microbial Genomics, Food Safety Testing, Biodiversity Conservation

5) By End-User Type: Agricultural Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutions, Food And Beverage Companies, Government, Regulatory Bodies, Farmers

Subsegments:

1) By Nanopore: MinION, GridION, PromethION

2) By NextSeq: NextSeq 500, NextSeq 550

3) By NovaSeq: NovaSeq 6000, NovaSeq X

4) By Sequel: Sequel I, Sequel II, Sequel Iie

View the full next generation sequencing (ngs) in agrigenomics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-in-agrigenomics-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Agrigenomics Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) in Agrigenomics, North America topped the list as the largest region in 2024. It's projected that the fastest growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses various areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Agrigenomics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Waterproof Adhesives And Sealants Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waterproof-adhesives-and-sealants-global-market-report

Underwater Connector Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/underwater-connector-global-market-report

Waterproof Tapes Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waterproof-tapes-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.