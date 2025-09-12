Next Generation Complement Therapeutics Market Size Worth $13.24 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Next Generation Complement Therapeutics Market Worth?

In recent years, the market size of next generation complement therapeutics has experienced a prompt expansion. There has been a projection for a rise from $6.36 billion in 2024 to $7.38 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The significant growth observed in the historic period is a result of factors such as the rising adoption of companion diagnostics, a surge in personalized treatment methods, the broadening of telemedicine and digital health platforms, an escalating emphasis on rare and orphan diseases, along with an elevated utilization of AI and machine learning in the realm of drug discovery.

The future of the complement therapeutics market is set to experience phenomenal growth in the years to come. With forecasts predicting it to soar to a market size of $13.24 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The accelerated growth predicted within this period can be linked to an upswing in venture capital and private equity firms' investments, global expansion of clinical trials, a surge in the application of real-world evidence (RWE), a rise in the diagnosis rates for neurodegenerative diseases, and the advent of microbiome-based therapeutics. The anticipated trends within the specified period encapsulate the fusion of digital biomarkers in clinical trials, the embracement of CRISPR and gene editing technologies, the creation of multi-specific antibodies, the introduction of digital twins for patient simulation and precision care, and the inclusion of 3D bioprinting for custom drug testing and implants.

What Are The Factors Driving The Next Generation Complement Therapeutics Market?

The increasing incidence of chronic illnesses is anticipated to propel the expansion of the next-generation complement therapeutics market. Characterized by persistent symptoms that necessitate sustained management for quality of life enhancement, chronic diseases are seeing a surge due to sedentary lifestyles. These lifestyle habits hamper physical activity, destabilize metabolism, and heighten long-term health threats. To remedy this, next-generation complement therapeutics focus on accurate targeting and modulating of the hyperactive complement system, minimising inflammation and averting tissue damage. For example, the American Cancer Society, a US-based cancer awareness non-profit organization, reported in January 2022 that around 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer-connected deaths are anticipated in the US, amounting to nearly 1,670 deaths each day. As such, the escalating prevalence of chronic ailments is propelling the growth of the next-generation complement therapeutics market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Next Generation Complement Therapeutics Market?

Major players in the Next Generation Complement Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Novartis AG

• Amgen Inc.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals

• Genentech Inc.

• Genmab A/S

• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Next Generation Complement Therapeutics Industry?

Leading firms in the next-generation complement therapeutics market are prioritizing the creation of superior treatments like unique anti-C5 recycling monoclonal antibodies, aiming to provide more efficient and less frequent treatment options for complement-mediated conditions. The anti-C5 recycling monoclonal antibody, a specially engineered molecule, targets and restrains complement protein C5 to prevent inflammation and recycles within the body to extend its half-life and therapeutic influence. For example, in December 2022, Roche AG, a pharmaceutical corporation from Switzerland, disclosed encouraging Phase III data from its COMMODORE 3 research demonstrating that crovalimab, a new anti-C5 antibody, is powerful and well-received among PNH patients in China. The therapy achieved its primary objectives of decreasing the demand for blood transfusions and managing hemolysis. Crovalimab, intended for subcutaneous usage every four weeks, provides a simple, self-administered alternative to existing treatments. Given the Priority Review approved by Chinese authorities, it could soon serve as a beneficial treatment alternative for PNH where current access to C5 inhibitors is significantly restricted.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Next Generation Complement Therapeutics Market Share?

The next generation complement therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of Therapy: Monotherapy, Adjunctive Therapy

2) By Molecule Type: Biologic, Small Molecule

3) By Route Of Administration: Intravenous, Oral, Intravitreal, Subcutaneous

4) By Indication: Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria, Geographic Atrophy (GA) Secondary To Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Generalized Myasthenia Gravis, Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, Other Indications

5) By Therapeutic Area: Hematology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Immunology Or Rheumatology, Other Therapeutic Areas

Subsegments:

1) By Monotherapy: C3 Inhibitors, C5 Inhibitors, Factor D Inhibitors, Factor B Inhibitors, C1 Inhibitors, MASP-2 Inhibitors

2) By Adjunctive Therapy: Combination With Immunosuppressants, Combination With Steroids, Combination With Plasma Exchange, Combination With Biologics, Combination With Chemotherapeutics, Combination With Anticoagulants

What Are The Regional Trends In The Next Generation Complement Therapeutics Market?

In the 2025 global market report for Next Generation Complement Therapeutics, North America held the position of the dominant region in 2024. Anticipated to rise at the quickest rate in the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

