Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, and Forecast, 2032

Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Size Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share

Key companies covered in the traffic road marking coating market report are Sherwin-Williams Company, Rua Seguridad, Geveko Markings, 3M, Asian Paints Ltd.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global traffic road marking coatings market size was valued at USD 6.89 billion in 2023. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.18 billion in 2024 to USD 9.78 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominated the traffic road marking coatings market with a market share of 39.91% in 2023.The global traffic road marking coatings market is set to gain traction from their increasing usage in center line-markings, highway road markings, edge line-markings, zebra crossing markings, and car park structures.Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled “Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market, 2024-2032.”Get a Free Sample Research PDF:Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Key Takeaways:♦ Market Size Value in 2024: $ 7.18 Bn♦ Market Size Value in 2032: $ 9.78 Bn♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 3.9% (2024-2032)♦ Base Year: 2023♦ Historical Data: 2019-2022♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Product (Water-Based Coatings, Solvent-Based Coatings, Thermoplastic Coatings), By Application (Road & Highways, Airports, Parking Lots, and Others).Segmentation Analysis:By Product: The market is segmented into water-based, solvent-based, and thermoplastic coatings.• Water-based coatings dominate due to their eco-friendly nature, energy efficiency, and wide use in infrastructure projects. They are commonly used for road signs and markings to convey crucial information (e.g., speed limits, caution zones).• Thermoplastic coatings are preferred for their durability and resistance to weathering, ensuring long-lasting visibility. Reflective thermoplastics are widely used in accident-prone and high-traffic areas.By Application: The market is segmented into roads & highways, airports, parking lots, and others.• Roads & highways hold the largest share, driven by rising road safety concerns and the demand for retro-reflective, water-borne thermoplastic coatings.• Growing use of waterproof coatings in airports, malls, parking facilities, and residential complexes is expected to further boost demand.Report Coverage-• Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.• Comprehensive insights into regional developments.• List of major industry players.• Key strategies adopted by the market players.• The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/toc/traffic-road-marking-coatings-market-103056 List of Key Players Present in the Report:• Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)• Dulux Protective Coatings (Australia)• Rua Seguridad (Philippines)• Berger Paints (India)• Geveko Markings (Sweden)• 3M (U.S)• Langfang Tenroads Glass Products Co., Ltd. (China)• Resincoat Ltd (U.K)• Asian Paints Ltd. (India)Drivers & Restraints-Increasing Implementation of Stringent Government Rules to Aid GrowthThe rising problems associated with traffic congestions are expected to surge the need for traffic road marking coatings. They can act as an effective tool for delivering accurate information, warning, and control pedestrians. At the same time, they can ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Besides, governments of various countries are implementing various norms, such as these coatings should be in the standard colors and dimensions. In some countries, they must be marked to boost their effectiveness and visibility in certain places.Regional Analysis-Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Increasing Traffic Congestions in India and ChinaGeographically, Asia Pacific is set to generate the largest traffic road marking coatings market share throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing population in emerging countries, such as India and China. It is further causing increasing concerns about road accidents, traffic violations, and congestions.Get a Quote: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/traffic-road-marking-coatings-market-103056 Recent Major Developments in the Market• August 2023 – Traffic and Parking Control Company, Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer of traffic safety and parking control products, launched a new pavement marking product named VizMark for various road applications.• January 2021 – PPG Industries established a new business unit Traffic Solutions that is expected to manufacture and supply a widespread portfolio of pavement marking products, which includes paints, thermoplastics, and similar advanced technologies.Related Reports- Ceramic Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Floor Coatings Market Size, Share, Growth, 2032𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.